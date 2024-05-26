Renfree and Rudolph lead Miners men home in thrillers, women struggle

TWO ice-cold foul shots from Ned Renfree and a massive two games from Tyler Rudolph has given the Ballarat Miners two crucial wins in the NBL1 South, beating both Knox and Diamond Valley by three points in a classic weekend of basketball.
Rudolph was sublime in both games across the weekend, hitting 30 points on Saturday in the overtime win over Knox, before singlehandedly keeping the Miners in contact with Diamond Valley on Sunday, finishing with 34 points.
The Miners trailed all day on Sunday but somehow found their rhythm in the final 10 minutes sending home 35 points in the final quarter to turn a 10-point deficit into a three-point win.
Young star Ned Renfree had two foul shots in the final seconds, hitting both the give the Miners the lead with less than than three seconds on the, the defence then held up to give the home side a memorable win.
The back-to-back wins give the Miners a 9-3 record and in some ways helps cancel out a couple of the losses, given their three losses to date have all been by three points or less. It moves them back onto the top of the NBL1 South ladder
For the Miners women, it was always going to be a tough weekend without Chloe Bibby and Abbey Wehrung, but it was made even harder when Mehryn Kraker was forced off the court on Saturday night with injury.
It left the team woefully understrength and opponents Knox and Diamond Valley took full control, Knox winning 110-62 on Saturday night and Diamond Valley doing the equal damage on Sunday, winning 98-57.
Saturday
Ballarat Miners Women 62 (A Bunton 25, J Amoore 14) def by Knox 110 (A Froling 29, K Rowe 20)
Ballarat Minrs Men 89 (T Rudolph 30, N Renfree 15) d Knox 86 (KJ Feahin 28, B Nunn 20)
Sunday
Ballarat Miners Women 57 (A Bunton 20, J Amoore 14) def by Diamond Valley 98 (A Ellis 26, G Porter 21)
Ballarat Miners Men 99 (T Rudolph 34, L Rosendale 13) d Diamond Valley 96 (J Perry 28, B Hobbs 21)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.