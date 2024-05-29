BFNL VOTES | Guthrie makes his move in player of the year

Another dominant performance from Sunbury's Josh Guthrie has seen the leaderboard close up, with Guthrie's five-vote game against Lake Wendouree seeing him close to within two of leader Brett Bewley.
Bewley was back to his best at the weekend with 39 possessions, but it wasn't quite enough to pull in the full votes as Melton ran amok, with Braedan Kight rewarded fir his seven goal haul.
North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne and East Point's Matt Johnston are also making their moves as the top four clear out from the rest of the pack.
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
3 - Lauchlan Dalgleish (Ballarat)
2 - Mickitjah Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
1 - Bryson McDougall (East Point)
5 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
4 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
3 - Billy Myers (Darley)
2 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
1 - Riley Walker (Melton)
5 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
4 - Lachlan George (Redan)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Hugh Trigg (North Ballarat)
1 - Jacob Short (Redan)
5 - Riley O'Keefe (Sebastopol)
4 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
3 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
2 - Luke Kiel (Sebastopol)
1 - Tom Phillips (Melton South)
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
3 - Ben Cameron (Sunbury)
2 - Mitch McLean (Sunbury)
1 - Thomas Werner (Sunbury)
27 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
25 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
22 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
22 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
17 - Billy Myers (Darley)
15 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
14 - Lachlan George (Redan)
14 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
14 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.