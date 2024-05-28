BFNL STATS | Johnston and Johnston take Ballarat to the cleaners

Matt Johnston has put up some huge numbers in East Point's big win over Ballarat, finishing the match with 45 possessions, including 24 contested touches, 15 clearances, eight inside 50s and three goals in a clear best-on ground display.
According to Premier Data stats, Johnston finished the match with 229 ranking points. His brother Jordan can feel a little bit overshadowed, despite his 27 touches and six goals. Jordan was the key driver of the second half surge from the Kangaroos in the big win over the Swans.
Ballarat's Callan Wellings was a tackling machine, finishing with 10 for the day to go with his 25 touches, Lauchlan Dalgleish also had a big day for the Swans with 37 possessions.
At East Point it was also another big game from Mickitja Rotumah-Onus whose inside work has been a feature all season. He racked up another 17 contested possessions from his 28 touches and nine clearances.
North Ballarat had a lot more of the ball than Redan, but there was no real stand-out performer in the Roosters 45-point win.
The in-and-under game of North Ballarat's Brock Leonard though was a feature. He finished the match with the most possessions on the ground with 30, unusually finishing with just eight kicks and 22 handpasses.
Redan's Lachie George was a dynamic force throughout the day with 27 touches, including 18 contested possessions, while North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne was also impressive, taking the ball inside 50 the most of any player on the ground with 10 for the match.
Hugh Trigg's five goals also proved important for the Roosters in the strong win.
A disposal and clearance domination was behind Sebastopol's return to form in a solid win over Melton South, the club's first win since round one.
The Burra finished Saturday's game with 419 disposals against Melton South's 303. The Burra were well on top in the clearance stats as well, winning that battle 49-31, the midfield getting their hands on the ball and setting up numerous attacks.
Individually, it was playing-coach Tony Lockyer's day, ending with 39 possessions, five marks, six clearances and topping the ranking points with 192. Bailey Medwell also had heaps of the ball, finishing as the top possession getting on the ground with 41.
But the coach would be thrilled with the return of Riley O'Keefe down back, 29 touches and an incredible 21 marks in a dominant display. Luke Kiel's return also had a huge impact for the Burra.
Tom Phillips' 32 possessions and a goal was the best for Melton South.
Wow, what a dominant performance that was by Sunbury on Saturday against Lake Wendouree, with the Lions having more than 160 possessions greater than that of the Lakers.
And it was the in-form Josh Guthrie who became the second player this season to top the 50 possession mark, finishing the game with 52 touches, 12 clearances and two goals and 208 ranking points in a dominant performance.
Guthrie had plenty of help though with nine of the top 10 ranking point players on the ground all being from Sunbury. Jake Sutton's six goals saw him ranked second on the ground with 154 points
The one Lake Wendouree player to hold his head high was Angus Gove who finished with 28 possessions, six clearances and a goal, but other than that, it was all one-way traffic.
It was the quintessential team effort from Melton who had no real stand-outs in its big win over Darley, apart from a dominant forward performance from Braedan Kight, who's seven goals for the game including four in the first quarter, which put the hap between the sides.
Brett Bewley continued to knock-up possessions with another 39, but interestingly, those possessions, nine more than any other players on the ground, saw him finish as the third highest ranking points scorer.
Melton would be thrilled with the efforts of Jordyn Cotter with 30 touches and 12 marks, while Riley Walker and Jack Walker tallied more than 50 possessions between them.
Billy Myers' 24 touches, 12 hit-outs and 19 contested possessions saw him rated Darley's best on a disappointing day for the club.
