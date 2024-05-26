Is our bus network keeping up?

Senior journalist Adam Spencer sharing some of our top stories for your Monday morning.
As the city grows so does our need for improved infrastructure. Our bus network is constantly making the news and is back in it again this week. Our reporter Nieve Walton spoke to Miners Rest resident Amy-Louise Hill about the challenges she faces in moving around the city on public transport and what needs to change to improve the service.
Our health reporter Michelle Smith has a great story about how some of Ballarat's sickest cancer patients are taking part in trials of new drugs that could change the way cancer is treated in the future.
Unfortunately criminals have struck yet another community organisation, this time in Beaufort where $35,000 worth of equipment and gear was stolen from the Beaufort Blue Light Motorcycle Club. If forced Sunday's planned rides to be cancelled.
Round seven of the BFNL, CHFL and CHNL is now behind us. Our sport reporters David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon have a wrap of each of the leagues and the latest news out of each club.
Enjoy the new week,
Adam
