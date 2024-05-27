SOCCER WRAP | City reverse the trend and get deserved three points

Ballarat City Men 3 d Corio 2
It's been a tough month for Ballarat City on the pitch, but it's amazing what a difference to the psyche three points can make.
Trailing 2-0 after 30 minutes, all the signs pointed to another heartbreaker for the Ballarat side who has missed out on a number of points in recent weeks.
But a goal just before half time turned the momentum with City hitting the break full of confidence and then going on with the job in the second half to score a memorable 3-2 victory, and put itself well-and-truly back in the top half of the ladder.
For coach Michael Trigger it was just reward for his team after a number of near misses.
"To be honest, I felt we were playing very well, but we conceded two goals on fast breaks, but even at that point, I felt comfortable with the way we were playing the game, but we were 2-0 down," he said.
"Once we got one, we regathered our thoughts and emphasized that we didn't have do anything different and then the goals came in the second half. It's a lot more fun to be on the other side of that, that's for sure.
"It's was just rewards for what we've already done."
Trigger said the win would give the side confidence heading into back-to-back home games over the next fortnight.
"It lets us try and build on that and try and get some momentum again," he said. "It puts us in the top pack and gives us the three valuable points.
"Our performances haven't been lacking, but result breed confidence, now we can hopefully build on that momentum at home the next two weeks."
Trigger said youngster Zac Francis was outstanding, creating and scoring, saying he was a big catalyst for getting back into the game.
"We also had a starting debut for Jason Lee who's been in the squad all year and has had to bide his time for an opportunity and I thought he at centre-back did really well."
Ballarat City 2 def by Craigieburn City 3
Ballarat City's women have dropped their first home game of the season, going down in a thriller to Craigieburn City, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.
Despite goals from both Tayte Fraser and Mariella Bagang, City was unable to hold out Craigieburn attackers Nilda Romana, who scored twice and Valentina Diaz, with the pair combining for second half goals to sink the home side.
Despite the loss, Ballarat City still finds itself in a strong position near the middle of the table of the State League 1 ladder with three wins and three losses to date.
It's another road trip this coming weekend with City to travel to face Clifton Hill. Clifton Hill currently sits fourth on the table with 11 points.
Sebastopol Vikings 3 drew Sunbury United 3
The Sebastopol Vikings have come from a goal down at half time to force an entertaining draw with Sunbury United.
The Vikings trailed 1-0 at the main break, but goals to Stewart Maylett, Lachlan Wright and Charles King gave them a chance of an away victory, but Sunbury wouldn't be denied, scoring twice themselves in the frantic second half to force a 3-3 draw.
The single point means the Vikings have slipped to eighth on the State League 3 ladder and they will need to start getting some full point games on the board in the next month in order to avoid being in the bottom rung of teams towards the end of the season as teams battle to stay away from relegation.
Next round the Vikings are back at home against one of their great rivals in State League 3, Williamstown is currently on top of the table, in what is an even competition. Williamstown's record is four wins and five draws from its nine games played so far and will be a huge test for the Vikings.
Balarat SC 3 drew Tarneit 3
It wasn't quite the result Ballarat SC would have wanted in their clash with bottom side Tarneit on Saturday, being held to a 3-3 draw, and giving Tarneit its first point of the season.
Ballarat always looked likely to score and found the back of the net three times with goals to Eli Bolt, Brendan Pym and Lenny Ward.
But in some ways they would be relieved to have walked away with at least a point, having trailing 2-1 at the half time break.
The draw leaves Ballarat on seven points on the season, six points clear of Tarneit, but now three points and a hefty goal difference away from the seventh placed team.
Next weekend, Ballarat is at home to Ocean Grove, a team that also has just seven points on the season. A win will be important to lift the club out of the bottom two.
Vikings have exploded in a 10-goal rout of one of, what appeared to be, their biggest threats in the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1, with a thumping win over Creswick.
Vikings won 10-1 with Edwin North starring with five goals, while Kuanjal Tuany and Liam Dawson each kicked two.
The thriller of the round happened at Wendouree West where Forest Rangers scored a terrific 4-3 win over Ballarat North United, with Rangers holding off a surging North United in the second half after Rangers led 3-0 at the break. Joseph Walsh hit the back of the net twice for the winners.
Other Division 1 winners were Bacchus Marsh, who were impressive in a 6-2 over Daylesford and Hepburn United while Ballarat was made to earn the victory against Maryborough, eventually winning 3-1.
The women's competition saw a 10-0 win to Ballarat over Ballarat White with Rose Lewis' hat-trick the highlight.
Creswick had a 5-0 win over Victoria while Forest Rangers capped off a great day for the club with a 2-0 win over Ballarat North United
