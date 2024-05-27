The Courier
Police

Insurance warning for Ballarat landlords after arson attacks

May 27 2024 - 2:44pm
Picture by Adam Spencer
Picture by Adam Spencer

Ballarat landlords who rent buildings to tobacco stores will soon receive a letter from police to highlight risks around leasing buildings to businesses who engaged in illegal activity.

