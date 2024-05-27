Insurance warning for Ballarat landlords after arson attacks

Ballarat landlords who rent buildings to tobacco stores will soon receive a letter from police to highlight risks around leasing buildings to businesses who engaged in illegal activity.
"Victoria Police is working closely with councils across Victoria to distribute a letter to landlords this week as part of the investigative response to arson attacks at tobacco stores," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"This includes the risk to current insurance arrangements as well as the potential for nearby businesses and properties to be adversely impacted by the fires and other criminal activity.
"Two letters are being distributed, one for properties where warrants have been executed and illicit products have been seized, while the second is more general.
"Landlords of properties currently rented to businesses selling tobacco should expect to receive a letter in the next fortnight."
Three tobacco stores in Ballarat were targeted in a series of attacks in February, including on Little Bridge February 1, in Bakery Hill was set on fire on February 15 and followed by a ram raid at a Curtis Street store the same morning, and on Sturt Street on February 27.
Several people have since been charged over their alleged involvement in the incident.
"We've always been clear that police alone cannot solve these issues around organised crime and illicit tobacco," Crime Command Acting Commander Jason Kelly said.
"More than ever, assistance and information from store owners, staff, other shop owners and members of the community is crucial.
"The intelligence they can provide may be crucial in preventing an arson attack or holding those involved in serious criminality to account.
"We encourage anyone with information to speak to police, or information can also be provided to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers (on 1800 333 000)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.