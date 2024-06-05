THE RUN HOME | We rate the run home for all BFNL clubs

FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 52 (3rd)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
The first loss of the season at the weekend, notwithstanding, Sunbury has a tricky finish to the season with games against both Darley and East Point in final three weeks of the season. But nothing is more bizarre than the fact they play Melton twice in the space of three weeks in one of the strangest quirks of a fixture seen. Those two matches might just be the determining factor as to who finishes on top.
GAMES TO COME
Sebastopol (H) Melton (H), Ballarat (A), Melton (A), Redan (H), Bye, Melton South (A), Darley (A), East Point (H), Bacchus Marsh (H)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 53 (Eq 4th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
Like Sunbury with the bizarre double of matches to come in the coming weeks, those two match loom as critically important. A clash on the road against North Ballarat will be fascinating and the last game of the season against Darley could determine who finishes in the top two. Otherwise the draw looks pretty decent and should pose few concerns.
GAMES TO COME
Bacchus Marsh (H), Sunbury (A), Redan (A), Sunbury (H), North Ballarat (A), Melton South (H), BYE, Bacchus Marsh (A), Lake Wendouree (A), Darley (H)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 55 (Eq 8th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
It's a tough run to the line for East Point which still has two games to come against North Ballarat and clashes against Darley and Sunbury. It means three double-ups throughout the season against top sides with Melton, who they have already defeated, the only top-five side they play once. The Kangaroos will have earned their top two position if they make it that far
GAMES TO COME
Redan (A), North Ballarat (A), Bacchus Marsh (H), Sebastopol (A), Darley (H), BYE, Lake Wendouree (H), North Ballarat (H), Sunbury (A), Ballarat (A)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 54 (7th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
Two matches to come against East Point, an away match against Darley and a clash against Melton at Mars Stadium, but otherwise the draw doesn't look to bad for the Roosters. They still have Melton South to come and a last round bye, which could only help to freshen them up before the finals. Two clashes against Ballarat as well, North should be firing come the end of August.
GAMES TO COME
Ballarat (H), East Point (H), Melton South (A), Darley (A), Melton (H), Bacchus Marsh (H), Ballarat (A), East Point (A), Redan (A), BYE
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 49 (2nd)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
Well the reigning premier does traditionally get a difficult draw and this looks as hard as it gets with matches to come against all top four teams as well as seventh-placed Bacchus Marsh. The next few weeks look good with two byes and clashes against Melton South and Lake Wendouree and Sebastopol a second time later on but from there it's hold on and good luck. The last game against Melton already looks a beauty.
GAMES TO COME
Bye, Melton South (A), Lake Wendouree (H), North Ballarat (H), East Point (A), Sebastopol (H), Bye, Sunbury (H), Bacchus Marsh (A), Melton (A)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 45 (1st)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
It's a reasonable next few weeks for the Cobras, but it's a disastrous last month with four matches against top five sides to finish off the season. In fact, Bacchus Marsh play just three sides in the run home that aren't currently sitting inside the top six and have two games to come against Melton. Should they makes the finals, they will have well and truly deserved it.
GAMES TO COME
Melton (A), Redan (H), East Point (A), Lake Wendouree (H), Melton South (A), North Ballarat (A), BYE, Melton (H), Darley (H), Sunbury (A)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 58 (10th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
Some difficult games in the run home for Redan, but only one tricky road trip and that's Sunbury. Other than that game, all other matches against top opposition are at City Oval. They also get a double up games against the bottom three sides Melton South, Lake Wendouree and Sebastopol. Look to be in the box seat to claim the last position in the finals. Keep an eye on round 12 versus the Swans.
GAMES TO COME
East Point (H), Bacchus Marsh (A), Melton (H), Ballarat (H), Sunbury (A), BYE, Sebastopol (A), Melton South (H), North Ballarat (H), Lake Wendouree (A)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 61 (11th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
It's not a bad draw for the Swans with two matches to come against Sebastopol and one each against Lake Wendouree and Melton South, but a double-up with North Ballarat and clashes against Sunbury and East Point will be hard. No more road trips is a plus and keep an eye out on the round 12 clash with Redan. Just three points separated them last time. Statistically the easiest fixture.
GAMES TO COME
North Ballarat (A), Sebastopol (H), Sunbury (H), Redan (A), BYE, Lake Wendouree (A), North Ballarat (H), Sebastopol (A), Melton South (A), East Point (H)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 55 (Eq 8)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
There's a few potential wins to come for the Burra but finals look a bridge too far given the club has just two wins on the board to date. Two big road trips ahead to both Sunbury and Darley look hard, but two games against Ballarat and clashes against both Lake Wendouree, Redan and Melton South provide them with winning chances. Two byes mean they won't play finals, but could shape them.
GAMES TO COME
Sunbury (A), Ballarat (A), BYE, East Point (H), Lake Wendouree (A), Darley (A), Redan (H), Ballarat (H), BYE, Melton South (H)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 53 (Eq 4th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
It can be a long winter when you're not winning, bu surely a win comes up next time they take the field against Melton South. It's a tough run home for the Lakers with Darley, East Point and Melton still to come, but they do have two byes as well. In the final game against Redan, they could prove finals party pooper, so there's still plenty to play for in coming weeks.
GAMES TO COME
Melton South (H), BYE, Darley (A), Bacchus Marsh (A), Sebastopol (H), Ballarat (H), East Point (A), BYE, Melton (H), Redan (H)
FIXTURE DIFFICULTY - 53 (Eq 4th)
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
It's not going to get any easier for Melton South in the run home with their best chance of a win coming in the next round when they play Lake Wendouree. Games to come against Darley, North Ballarat, Melton and Sunbury will be very difficult to negotiate, but the final three rounds are all against sides currently outside the top six, have they improved enough to find an upset win somewhere?
GAMES TO COME
Lake Wendouree (A), Darley (H), North Ballarat (H), BYE, Bacchus Marsh (H), Melton (A), Sunbury (A), Redan (A), Ballarat (H), Sebastopol (A)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.