Ballarat support program helps find 'other parents who understand'

Sometimes parenting a child with a disability feels like you're on your own and no one really understands what you're going through.
Rebecca Paton knows that feeling herself as a parent carer to a daughter with multiple complex disabilities.
But she's also the coordinator of the Pinarc Parent Support Program, part of the state government's Strengthening Parent Support Program, which offers support and information to parents of a child with a disability, and she delights in seeing the connections parents make with each other when they realise someone else does understand their life.
"I don't think anyone else really gets it like another parent gets it," Ms Paton said.
"Even extended family look at it through a different lens. There are problems they are not facing on a daily basis and it's a lot ... you have therapists come in to your house, so many appointments, and you had ideas and hopes and dreams of how your family would look and behave and things you might do together, but depending on the diagnosis it might not be that way.
"Finding other parents who understand that and being able to talk to them about it is really helpful."
The Pinarc Parent Support Program provides supports ranging from information and advice about services to running support groups, sibling support, social activities and more for parents of children with any type of disability.
Support groups in Ballarat that the PPSP runs or supports include the Ballarat Autism Early Years Connect, Ballarat Autism Parent Connection, Ballarat Down Syndrome Parent Connection group, Ballarat Parent Carers Connect and SCODA (Supporting Carers of Disabled Adults).
Pinarc have the contract to run the program across the central highlands region, but participants do not have to be clients of Pinarc nor do they need to have NDIS funding to participate.
Many of the support group participants build friendships that see them become a support network for each other.
Ms Paton said an important part of the program was social activities.
"It's not all information sharing or sitting around talking specifics about our children. We do all sorts of different things," she said.
"A lot of parent carers don't have the time to follow their own interests or just to get out and do something for themselves. So sometimes it's a social lunch but we have done a huge range of things playing petanque, disc golf, a walk around the gallery, even laser force - the parent carers loved that. It's only grown-ups and we just go and laugh the whole time though some are really competitive."
The importance of a social outlet to support parent carers cannot be underestimated.
"It's things that just get you out of that carer role for a little while having that down time. You form social connections and have something to talk about that's not your kids because you've done something different," she said.
Participants in the program can come to as many, or as few, groups, meetings and events as they want or even elect just to get a regular newsletter.
Ms Paton said people looking for more information or support could also contact Carer Gateway which includes young carer support for siblings, get a Victorian Carer Card, contact the Association for Children with a Disability, or the Ballarat Autism Network.
Anyone interested in the Pinarc Parent Support Program can email rpaton@pinarc.org.au
