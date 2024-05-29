The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat support program helps find 'other parents who understand'

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 29 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Paton runs the Strengthening Parents Support Program which is run through Pinarc but open to parents of any child with a disability in the Ballarat region. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Rebecca Paton runs the Strengthening Parents Support Program which is run through Pinarc but open to parents of any child with a disability in the Ballarat region. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sometimes parenting a child with a disability feels like you're on your own and no one really understands what you're going through.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.