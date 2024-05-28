Inaugural Red Dirt ball to tackle farmer mental health challenges

Farmers in the region are blending activism with enjoyment for a new gala event aimed at addressing mental health issues stemming from the government's controversial transmissions lines project.
June 15 will see the inaugural Red Dirt Gala Ball come to a property near Smeaton.
Put together by a committee of farmers in the nearby area, the Red Gala Ball aims to "raise funds to halt the construction of overhead transmission lines" in the central highlands, and provide aid to domestic violence and mental health support services.
The committee was formed in the backdrop of farmer opposition to the Western Renewables Link transmission lines project, a 190 kilometre overhead high-voltage electricity transmission line proposed to carry renewable energy from Bulgana in western Victoria to Sydenham in Melbourne's north-west.
The planned route crosses several communities north of Ballarat.
Red Dirt Ball committee member Lou Charleson is a farmer in Kingston and said the event would be held at an aeroplane hangar on the property of another committee member.
'It is a pretty unique venue, you have the airstrip. It is a really awesome space and we have some really creative people working on it to style it and have it look amazing," she said.
On board with the project is the likes of Ballarat White Night artistic director Andrew Walsh, who lives nearby and will help with lighting and decoration.
Money raised from the ball will go towards several charities, including Ballarat family violence support service WRISC, phone and text counselling service TIACS and youth mental health educators Live4Life.
Ms Charleson said these charities were chosen in particular due to the tragic events which occurred in Ballarat in the first half of 2024.
The idea itself came about after the committee members realised the toll opposing the transmissions lines project was having on them and their loved ones.
Ms Charleson said most farmers in the area felt powerless throughout the process.
"It is the uncertainty, not knowing if this is coming or not coming. Not having a lot of say in it," she said.
"Not feeling like you have rights. From a business perspective, trying to plan what we are going to do in these paddocks. You plan a couple of seasons ahead.
"We might not have access to these paddocks, we don't know how it is going to look, if it might get chopped in half. There is lots of uncertainty, and a lot of questions that no one is really willing to answer.
"There is a lot of frustration in the area. A lot of frustration of feeling like you are not really valued."
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Red Dirt Ball website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.