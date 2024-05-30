High-end family home opposite parkland

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Any young family knows the holy grail of home ownership is finding the perfect property that's also a hop, skip and jump to a playground.
Welcome to this stunning high-end Langdon Building home, which overlooks parklands and a perfectly positioned playground.
With its own eye-catching kerb appeal, the custom-designed residence has a striking facade with modern splashes of black continuing through to the decorative brickwork.
Situated in a sought-after neighbourhood, the property offers proximity to a range of amenities including a number of schools, parks and shops.
As you step inside, you're greeted by a formal lounge at the front of the house - the perfect space for entertaining guests or relaxing after a long day.
The floorplan includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two spacious living areas, providing ample space for the whole family.
The heart of the home is its expansive kitchen, which is decked out with a wrap-around butler's pantry, ample storage, a striking splashback and breakfast bar, and complete with a servery to the undercover outdoor area.
Tucked at the rear of the property, the main bedroom is a true retreat with a king-size layout, walk-through robe, large ensuite, separate toilet and double vanity.
The family bathroom includes a separate bath and shower, with a floating vanity and black tapware.
Sliding doors open to the backyard, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor living.
Not a single aspect of the space has been overlooked, with an undercover dining area overlooking the luxurious inground, salt-chlorinated, heated pool. It's the perfect place for enjoying warm summer days with family and friends.
The 640 square metres of land provides plenty of room for outdoor activities, with raised vegetable gardens and beautifully landscaped surrounds enhancing the outdoor living experience - when the kids need to burn off some energy, there's always that parkland across the road.
Additionally, a garden shed provides convenient storage for tools and equipment.
Don't miss your chance to own this impeccable property offering a blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Contact the agency today to arrange a private viewing and experience the allure of 53 Sydney Way for yourself.
