'Tragic history': Torched car stolen by repeat offender during relapse

A young man with an extensive criminal history will spend more time behind bars after he stole a Mazda sedan worth $5000, which was found torched a month later.
Shamus Tuohy, 24, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video-link, where he was sentenced on five charges relating to offences he committed between March and April 2024.
On March 18, Tuohy stole the 2008 Mazda 3 from a Bonnie Brook address.
He was later captured on CCTV footage in the drivers seat at a petrol station on April 14, and the car was found torched the following day.
Later that day in Alfredton, Tuohy was found by police in the driver's seat of another stolen car.
At the time, he was also in possession of a home burglary implement, described as being a window breaker tool.
In relation to the second stolen vehicle, Tuohy was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He was also charged with unlicenced driving on Sturt Street on March 14, and the retention of stolen goods in relation to a set of number plates.
Tuohy's lawyer, Mr McLellan, said his client had been couch-surfing in the Wendouree area at the time he committed the offences.
But he said the 24-year-old had since found stability while living with his family, and there had been a "de-escalation" in his criminal behaviour since he was released on parole in September 2023.
Because of his youth, Mr McLellan argued any sentence should focus on Tuohy's rehabilitation, so he should be released from prison for treatment in the community.
"He's a young man with a fairly tragic history," he said.
"Though the family now seem to be in a better place, and he has some semblance of stability with his mother."
While sentencing Tuohy, magistrate Mark Stratmann highlighted the 24-year-old's "significant" 17-page criminal history.
[Touhy] is not an young offender, but he is a young man, he has a significant criminal history which maybe isn't escalating but it is maintaining its gradient.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
But, he said Tuohy had also experienced a "traumatic" childhood, which would have affected his worldview.
"[Tuohy] is not a young offender, but he is a young man, he has a significant criminal history which maybe isn't escalating, but it is maintaining its gradient," he said.
In total, Tuohy was sentenced to three months in prison with 41 days already served, and a 12 month community corrections order [CCO].
As part of the CCO he must complete treatment and assessment for drug abuse, mental health, and offending behaviour.
If Tuohy had been found guilty at a contested hearing, Mr Stratmann said he would have sentenced him to nine months in prison.
