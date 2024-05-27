The Courier
'Tragic history': Torched car stolen by repeat offender during relapse

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 27 2024 - 5:02pm
Shamus Tuohy was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 27, 2024. Picture file
Shamus Tuohy was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 27, 2024. Picture file

A young man with an extensive criminal history will spend more time behind bars after he stole a Mazda sedan worth $5000, which was found torched a month later.

