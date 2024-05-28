Not just 'see you later': what Mike wants you to know about palliative care

MIKE Chennell says he learned too late to ask for help - that men always think they are smarter and stronger.
Until they are not.
Mr Chennell said when his oncologist suggested palliative care in November, he had thought that was it.
He has been a cancer patient since 2017 and had initially been told he only a couple of years left.
So far, his oncologist has helped him claim an extra five years.
In-home palliative care, via Ballarat Hospice Care, has allowed Mr Chennell the chance to be more comfortable at home. It has taught him it is okay to ask for some help.
The 78-year-old wants people to become more aware of Hospice and the services it can offer before, like him, it gets to a point when things get hard.
Mr Chennell said he was fortunate his oncologist could recognise the need for help.
"When you hear the words palliative care when you're my vintage, it means 'see you later'. My oncologist said to me, 'you have no idea what it is'," Mr Chennell said.
"...It makes a massive difference to me for them to recognise this guy needs help. My oncologist could see me losing grip a bit. I queried him but haven't looked back."
Almost two in three Australians who need palliative care do not receive the specialised care, a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released last week shows.
About 80 per cent of expected deaths nationwide each year, or 2000 people each week, need palliative care and access is even more limited in regional and rural areas.
Palliative care is person and family-centred care treatment, care and support for people living with life-limiting disease.
The first day a Ballarat Hospice Care nurse walked into Mr Chennell's home, he said it was like an old friend visiting. Since he joined Hospice in January, Mr Chennell has felt he has gained a whole extra family.
One day, he was chatting away and opening up about his struggles to get up off the toilet. The nurse offered him some equipment to help, along with a chair for the shower and recliner for his lounge.
He realised how asking for help, even just a little, could make a big difference to everyday life.
"I get sick of the words, they're 'just doing their job'," Mr Chennell said. "It's not just their job because they care about you as a person.
"...I just want Ballarat people to know [Hospice] is there and what's offered.
"After every visit I've just got that little spring in my step. It's been brilliant."
Some days, Mr Chennell enjoys a drive to Ballarat Hospice Care's multi-million dollar facility in Alfredton just to sit and enjoy the views.
There is a lift up to a meeting room that Mr Chennell liked most for the outlook over a beautiful garden.
While Mr Chennell's cancer journey was getting harder, he has worked with a Hospice worker to form an advanced care plan that he had finalised with his general practitioner and could take to speak about openly and honestly with his family.
This all helps Mr Chennell feel a place of peace and acceptance he was unsure he would have otherwise found.
