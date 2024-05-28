The Courier
Not just 'see you later': what Mike wants you to know about palliative care

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 28 2024 - 4:30pm
Mike Chennell, who is living with terminal cancer, says Ballarat Hospice Care workers are not just doing a job because they genuinely care about you as a person. Picture Ballarat Hospice Care
Mike Chennell, who is living with terminal cancer, says Ballarat Hospice Care workers are not just doing a job because they genuinely care about you as a person. Picture Ballarat Hospice Care

MIKE Chennell says he learned too late to ask for help - that men always think they are smarter and stronger.

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

