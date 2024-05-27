Bowel cancer victim Joel Ridsdale tells of stage-four diagnosis

It's Emily Sweet here managing editor of The Courier with the top stories of the day as curated by our news team.
Reporter Michelle Smith catches up with Joel Ridsdale, a Ballarat local who recently moved to Perth and was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.
He shares his story and is urging everyone, regardless of their age, to have any medical tests and screening procedures recommended, to catch any potential problems early.
Meanwhile, Gwen Liu speaks to the Palm family, who have moved from Lydiard Street to Ascot, north of Ballarat.
The family of four has bought a 122-year-old home that was originally the Ascot blacksmith and post office. They share their plans for the property and how they will make it their home.
And in sport, what does it take to break a 30-year Lap of the Lake record? Greg Gliddon speaks to Katherine Dowie, who has returned to Ballarat after five years at West Virginia University.
Readers have their say on ... Ballarat's bus network:
"We need cross town buses plus more buses to Centrelink. For anyone that doesn't live in Wendouree but requires Centrelink services you are looking at two buses or a bus, then train, then walk, which not everybody is capable of. Then you have to do the same trip in reverse to get home again." - Narelle Dare
"It needs to be acknowledged that the service is only lightly used across the network. It's not realistic to call for many hundreds of millions, perhaps billions, to be spent to expand the services across the state for a handful of extra passengers." - Patrick Hockey
"Literally insane that people 60 years ago had reliable access to better public transport in Ballarat (trams)." - Aengus Bowers
