Pressure builds as virus surge floods Ballarat Base Hospital

Patients are being admitted to ward hallways at Ballarat Base Hospital as a surge in winter illness clogs beds throughout the hospital and emergency department.
The bed block is also impacting ambulances, which cannot hand patients over to the ED because of a lack of beds.
Staff warned late last week there were up to 70 patients in the emergency department and no beds to admit patients in to.
"The safety of all patients is put at risk, with nurses working above ratio," they warned.
They said staff on wards had been told they must accept and admit patients to hallways meaning they had no privacy, no allocated bathroom and no call bell.
"It's been a difficult couple of weeks," said Grampians Health chief operating officer of hospitals Ben Kelly. "May was really difficult for us last year and this May is looking difficult as well."
A combination of COVID, flu, RSV and other viruses have converged to send more people to the emergency department, and increase the length of time admitted patients stay.
Mr Kelly said there was an 'escalating traffic light' system to communicate the level of demand to staff across the hospital and it was "top of the tree".
"That means they are pulling out all stops like considering do we put extra patients on the ward," he said.
He also admitted there was some tension between staff on the wards and in the ED around patient loads but everyone was doing the best job they could.
"Our staff are fantastic and continue to make decisions based on what's in the best interest of the patient ... the most appropriate place for a patient to be," he said.
Mr Kelly said patients on wards were staying longer, affecting the flow of patients through the ED which was a "symptom of a broader higher level of acuity".
"What you see in the public context is things like Facebook alerts that we are experiencing increasing demand and ... if you are going to come then understand that if your illness isn't of the highest acuity there's likely to be a wait because we prioritise based on clinical need."
Over the weekend Grampians Health posted a warning to those considering coming into the hospital for treatment, alerting them to long waits in the ED and asking them to bring items including a phone charger, water bottle, regular medications and "something to pass the time".
"The most seriously ill or sickest patients will always be seen first. If you do come to ED and experience a long wait time, please be patient and respectful. Our staff work hard to reduce wait times as much as they can, but in many cases it is unavoidable," the hospital wrote on social media.
Mr Kelly urged people to be proactive about their health, to have any vaccinations they are due and consider using personal protective equipment like masks to avoid getting sick.
The demands on staff throughout the hospital is also being compounded by staff and their family members also getting sick in the same way the community does.
For people who do not require emergency attention, there are options available including:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.