Luxury family home in a quiet Lucas street

This high-end brick home was recently completed by a local boutique builder, with design and quality at front of mind.
Surrounded by other prestigious homes, it's conveniently located near primary schools, as well as being in the Ballarat High School zone.
Positioned on a quiet street, the family friendly area is also close to plenty or parks, walking tracks and a shopping centre.
A spacious open plan kitchen, meals and living area is the heart of the home, and there is second separate living space at the front of the house.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe, while the other bedrooms have built-in robes.
The main bathroom has a separate shower and bath, and there is also a full laundry and drying cupboard.
Other features include a study, ducted heating and cooling throughout, double glazed windows and high ceilings.
Outside are a number of covered and uncovered outdoor entertaining areas.
The double remote garage provides direct access to inside the home, and drive-through access to the backyard for a trailer, caravan or boat.
There is an additional storage shed and beautifully landscaped gardens.
This outstanding home is ready for you to move in and enjoy, and will not last long.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.