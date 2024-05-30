Snap up this industrial land on a corner block

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to present to market this sensational parcel of land in one of Ballarat's premium locations.
This industrial land is on an exceptional corner site located at Concept Drive and Innovation Drive.
This vacant land allotment features a land area of approximately 1718 square metres, total street frontage of approximately 64 metres and is Zoned Industrial 1.
This property is ideally suited to owner-occupiers or developers, who are ready to be a part of this premium industrial location.
Situated on the cusp of the urban growth zone, it is only minutes to Bunnings, Delacombe Town Centre and Latrobe Street trade retail, meaning everything you could possibly need is at your doorstep.
7 Innovation Drive, Delacombe is an opportunity not to be missed.
Do not hesitate, contact the exclusive selling agents at Colliers Ballarat today to discuss further. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange an inspection.
