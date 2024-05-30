The Courier
Snap up this industrial land on a corner block

By Commercial Property
Updated May 30 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
  • 7 Innovation Drive, Delacombe
  • 1718 square metres
  • $699,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778 or Sam McKeegan 0437 534 933
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to present to market this sensational parcel of land in one of Ballarat's premium locations.

