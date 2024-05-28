Container Deposit Scheme expands with new site and bigger machines

Almost 10,000 drink containers and bottles were recycled on the first day of Ballarat's newest container deposit scheme site at Delacombe.
The reverse vending machine began operations at Delacombe Town Centre at 8am on Monday May 27 with keen recyclers dropping in almost 10,000 items during the 12 hours it was open.
It is the 10th CDS site installed across Ballarat and Buninyong.
Strong participation in the CDS, which began on November 1, 2023, has also resulted in the Invermay Park reverse vending machine, located at Midlands Golf Course, being doubled in size this week.
The new reverse vending machine now allows for up to four users to return their containers at once, scaling it up to the size seen at most of the other recycling venues across Ballarat.
A spokesperson for TOMRA Cleanaway, which operated the CDS Vic through western Victoria, said an average of 54,000 eligible drink containers each week are recycled at the Invermay Park reverse vending machine.
"The CDS Vic reverse vending machine ... at the Midlands Golf Course in Invermay Park was recently upgraded due to the number of containers being returned at this location, with the new machine doubling the service capacity and allowing for up to four users to return their eligible drink containers at once," they said.
"We are thrilled to see the continued support shown for Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme, CDS Vic, by the residents of Ballarat."
Since the container deposit scheme began, more than 19.7 million eligible drink containers have been returned across 10 refund points in the Ballarat region, returning $1.9 million back to local residents and community groups.
When the scheme began there were seven sites across Ballarat, with three further sites - a new depot at Mitchell Park, and reverse vending machines at Eastwood Street and Delacombe Town Centre, added in the months since.
There were initial plans for nine sites to be rolled out by August 2024, but the popularity of the scheme has seen extra locations added.
McCallum Disability Services, which run Ballarat's two container deposit depot in Canadian and Mitchell Park, will hand out free container deposit scheme bags near the Kmart entrance at Delacombe Town Centre from 10am until 5pm on June 11 and 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.