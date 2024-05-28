Brownlow medallist turns to school footy in preparation for Ballan debut

BROWNLOW medallist and three-time Richmond AFL premiership captain Trent Cotchin went back to school on Monday night in a bid to be match ready in his guest appearance for CHFL club Ballan.
Cotchin is preparing for his first football game on Saturday since hanging up his boots with the Tigers in mid-August 2023.
He will line up against undefeated Newlyn at Ballan.
The 34-year-old went back to Penleigh and Essendon Grammar to train with his Alma mater's first XVIII in preparation for his return to the field. It proved a reminder of just how physically demanding, and impressive, Aussie Rules can be.
Cotchin told The Courier he was nervous but incredibly excited to be joining the Blues as part of the 2024 Carlton Draft program, bringing AFL players out of retirement for a one-off game to help a grassroots club.
"I am nervous because I don't how good or bad I'm going to be - I know there's an expectation I need to contribute," Cotchin said.
"... [Training with PEGs] was a small snippet of the impact you can have on a footy team and community.
"I'm really looking forward to being a part of it. The footy club is a community hub for the area and that's a big reason to help Ballan, because the club didn't have a home ground to play on for so long and that can affect a community's sense of belonging."
Cotchin follows the likes of Fremantle star David Mundy who, in the 2023 Carlton Draft program, booted six goals for Carngham-Linton against Beaufort at Linton in the Central Highlands Football League.
Ballan was also on the other side of an AFL retiree comeback in the CHFL in 2023 when Gary Ablett Junior played a one-off for Creswick, unrelated to the draft.
Redan and North Ballarat Roosters premiership player Isaac Smith was the number one pick in the 2024 draft. The four-time AFL premiership player, who tallied a combined 280 games for Hawthorn and Geelong, will play for West Gippsland Football League club Bunyip Bulldogs.
Season 2024 has been an important return home for the Blues, who had been unable to host Central Highlands fixtures at the Ballan Recreation Reserve since 2021 while a new $4 million multi-use community pavilion was built.
Cotchin said others who had taken part in the Carlton Draft told him it was an holistic experience, giving back to the grassroots game in a way that was so different to what an AFL club could do.
As a Tigers leader, Cotchin said he had usually been the player to welcome others to his club and it felt different to be the new guy - but he was sure the Blues would look after him.
"These clubs rely on volunteers and guys who work hard all week before playing footy for the club," Cotchin said. "Having kids of my own, I've been lucky enough to experience community sport on Sunday mornings. What I have loved most in my kids' journey is their beginning and it's not all focused on results."
Ballan Football Netball Club president David O'Hanlon said Cotchin's impending arrival has created a whole buzz about the town.
"When you play a game for Ballan, whether its one or 1000, you're always a Ballan boy. We look forward to calling him that for the rest of his life," O'Hanlon said.
"He's been an elite athlete for near on 20 years. Considering how nice a bloke he is, he'll fit in really well at the club."
You can watch the match live online, brought to you by The Courier, in partnership with Sheds and Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment from 2.30pm.
