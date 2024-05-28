Virus surge floods Ballarat Base Hospital

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier, bringing you today's top stories, as curated by our newsroom.
In our lead story this morning, Michelle Smith reveals that patients at Ballarat Base Hospital are being admitted to ward hallways as a surge in winter illness clogs beds throughout the hospital and emergency department.
She reports that staff warned last week there were up to 70 patients in the emergency department and no beds to admit patients into.
In the latest story in our How Many More? campaign, Nieve Walton finds out why Ballarat's McAuley House is in a desperate bid for funding to help women who are fleeing family violence.
The facility in Ballarat is run by McAuley Community Services, which also runs a facility in Footscray. Despite the continuous calls for more housing support, the facility has to fight to secure funding to keep its doors open.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan speaks to cancer patient Mike Chennell, who has been in in-home palliative care since November.
He shares his journey as a patient via Ballarat Hospice Care and the difference it is making to the last part of his life.
Emily Sweet, managing editor.
