Cold Chisel to rock Ballarat as part of 50th anniversary tour

Iconic Australian rock band Cold Chisel will play in Ballarat later this year as a part of its 50th anniversary tour and the popular Red Hot Summer tour.
Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Phil Small, Don Walker and Charley Drayton will play at Victoria Park on Saturday, November 9 for the Ballarat leg of the tour, which will also feature The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews.
The gig is a part of the band's "Big Five-O" Australian tour, which will see them play hits including Khe Sanh, Bow River, Flame Trees, You Got Nothin' I Want, When The War Is Over, My Baby, Cheap Wine, All For You, Choir Girl, Last Wave Of Summer, Saturday Night, Breakfast At Sweethearts, Forever Now and more.
Cold Chisel began in Adelaide in 1973 and has since become one of country's most popular rock bands, selling more than 6.9 million albums in Australia.
To celebrate the milestone, the band is releasing a new Best Of album titled "50 Years - The Best Of".
The album will be released on Friday, August 23.
General public tickets for the tour go on sale at midday on Tuesday, June 4. Visit www.coldchisel.com/tour for more information.
