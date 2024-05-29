Respiratory illness warning as RSV cases more than double in Ballarat

RECORDED respiratory syncytial virus cases in Ballarat are almost 2.5 times higher on last year, as swarms of winter viral infections circulate the city.
Statewide, notifications for RSV have risen 36 per cent in the past fortnight alone.
Victoria's chief health officer Clare Looker has urged people to take steps to better protect themselves and loved ones as RSV cases - along with COVID-19 and influenza - are set to spike in winter.
More than half of RSV cases are among infants and children aged under five.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has this week called on the Victorian government to roll out a free RSV immunisation program, particularly for young children and babies.
Victoria's health department has confirmed a global shortage of an antibody treatment to prevent RSV infection in children but the state has a supply for the most vulnerable children.
"Most people with RSV will have mild or moderate symptoms before their condition self-resolves, however Victoria has a supply of vaccine available for children most at risk of severe complications," Dr Looker said.
"It is vital for all Victorians to take steps to protect themselves and the rest of the community as we head into winter, including staying home if they're sick, regular hand hygiene, wearing a face mask and making sure you're up to date with your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations."
Grampians Health reiterated a call on parents in late May to ensure families were up to date with jabs against influenza, especially considering viral infections spread easily in places where children spend lots of time together.
The health department has also reinforced messaging from Grampian Health for people to take extra precautions against transmission to people at higher risks of severe viral infections, including those immunocompromised people, people with disabilities and those in aged care.
RSV is a common cause of respiratory infections and is a notifiable illness to the health department.
Victoria has been collecting RSV case data since 2022. There have been 209 recorded cases in Ballarat in 2024, compared to 88 reports at the same time in 2023.
There are no RSV vaccines or therapies on the National Immunisation Program but the Victorian health department confirmed the state had been working closely with other states and the Commonwealth to ensure equitable access to the most at-risk infants nationally.
There has been significant developments in RSV research, including multiple new vaccines and therapeutics to prevent or reduce the severity of RSV in difference age groups. Vaccine developments are being monitored by Victorian public health experts and remain at varying stages of review via the nations immunisation authorities.
University of South Australia epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman told ABC News the significant infection increase could be more people getting tested for respiratory infections combined with more RSV circulating.
Meanwhile, hospitalisation figures for people with COVID-19 continue to climb with a 30 per cent increase in the seven-day average earlier in May. There have also been high level detections of COVID-19 transmission in Victorian wastewater.
Grampians Health has also cited a surge in winter illnesses for causing a severe shortage of hospital beds on wards and in the emergency department in May.
The health department recommends:
Wear a mask: a high-quality and well-fitted mask can protect you and others from the virus.
Get vaccinated: stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine. There are new vaccines available that are highly effective at preventing severe disease. You should get a booster if you are over 75 and have not had one for six months. Vaccines are available at your GP or local pharmacy.
Let fresh air in: open windows and doors when you can - it reduces the spread of the virus. Meet outside when possible.
Get tested: if you have symptoms, take a rapid antigen test. If you test positive and are eligible for antivirals, take them as soon as possible.
Stay at home if you are unwell: if you have COVID-19, you should stay at home for at least five days and until you have no symptoms. Speak to your GP if symptoms worsen.
Take antivirals if eligible: if you are at risk of falling very sick, you may be eligible for COVID-19 antiviral medicines. You must take these within 5 days of developing symptoms - the sooner the better. See your GP for more information.
