Move over rowing and cycling: Ballarat has its new champion sport

While Ballarat no doubt has a long list of exports who have gone on to achieve sporting fame, there is one sport which the city truly dominates.
Jousting was the football of its time, drawing in large crowds and played to woo the celebrities of the era - kings, queens, lords and ladies.
The tradition survives at Ballarat's Kryal Castle, where Snake Valley's Renae Marisma achieved jousting glory on the weekend, winning the inaugural Australian Jousting Championship.
The event brought together eight of the country's best jousters, four men and four women, to duke it out for the national title.
She came in a draw with Ballarat's renowned knight Phillip Leitch - the Michael Jordan of jousting - resulting in a sudden death showdown.
Both jousters had to put a sticker on their shields and dip the tip of their lance in paint. The winner was whoever could get their point closest to the sticker. Renae ultimately came out on top.
"They had a ruler out there, they were going to go to the millimetre. We had both jousted fantastically the whole weekend and I just got lucky I feel in that instance," Renae said.
"I got my lance broken right on that sticker, and I won it just by the tie breaker. The student becomes the master. It was really quite special."
Renae first became interested in the medieval sport when she saw a jousting display at Kryal Castle many years ago.
"I asked the man that was riding in the show 'how can I get involved in jousting?', that is how it started," Renae said.
"I started training, and we actually ended up getting married, so that is also how I ended up meeting my husband."
If Philip Leitch is the Jordan of jousting, then Renae's husband Cliff is Lebron James.
The couple live on a Snake Valley property where they keep horses, and travel internationally for various global jousting events.
The property is a centre for jousting excellence, Renae is the Australian champion and Cliff recently won the European Jousting Championship.
This was a feat that saw Cliff tilt-off against knights in England, Denmark and Norway to take home the title.
In his storied career Cliff has faced off against some fearsome opponents, but said the only person who he was truly afraid of on the joust was his wife Renae.
Like a footy player requires their boots or a cricketer needs their bat, helmet and pads, so too jousters need to be suited up in the right gear to compete properly.
In Renae's case, this is a roughly $50,000 suit of historically-accurate jousting armour - forged by a local Ballarat craftsman who drew on real world armour examples from Europe.
From the helmet down to the undergarments, every part of the armour, or "harness" as those in the sport call it, is made meticulously faithful to a real world counterpart.
Before an event, Renae is strapped and screwed into the metal harness, a process which can take around 40 minutes to a few hours depending on the armourer's skill.
"When you are wearing a helmet like mine you basically can't see the horse at all," she said.
"You are blind. When you get on the horse, you have to have a feeling of where the horse is, what it is going to do, how it is going to react.
"You also have to hold a lance and try and hit an opponent on a horse as well."
Like equestrian and racing, horses are specifically bred and trained to perform the best at the sport.
Renae said a jousting horse needs first and foremost to be "brave", not afraid of the clanking metal on its back or charging head first into another horse coming the other way.
For these characteristics, Andalusian horses are best - the kind ridden for centuries by Spanish knights and conquistadors in battle.
Renae said her opponent, often men, usually pick a larger and slower horse for more stopping power and presence. The horse which took her to victory on the weekend, Goldie, is a smaller Andalusian horse which Renae prizes for her speed.
"She is a very fast horse and she is a very brave horse. That is why I selected her, because I prefer the speed and she runs very flat, which helps with your lance control," she said.
"We still both ride horses that we choose ourselves. They choose a slow one, I choose a fast one. They think they have an advantage, I think I have an advantage."
Lances are made from a mixture of oak and balsa wood. Competitors are scored on if they make a clean hit to their opponent's shield, and miss out if they hit another part of their opponent's body, or fail to connect.
Renae proudly showcases the dents and blemishes in her steel. While the knight in shining armour trope is good for fairy tales, she said all shining armour means is that the knight hasn't gotten good use out of their equipment.
Unlike the knights of yore however, Renae said she often uses WD-40 to fight corrosion and keep the joints in working order.
Having become Australian champ, Renae will now travel to Canada to compete internationally, a logistical feat requiring the transportation of more than 100kg of armour by air.
She said she was proud of her achievements, not only being the first national champion, but a female champion as well.
"I feel like the best jousters in Australia come from Ballarat. Jousters from Ballarat also have big success overseas as well," she said.
"I really feel like Ballarat is the hub of jousting, which is so special because it is such a rare and strange sport."
While still largely a sport dominated by men, Renae said more women are becoming interested in the world of jousting.
Unlike some other sports, there is not a clear difference between the competitiveness of the genders - Renae has fallen some much larger counterparts with her lance all the same.
"We are training at the moment a handful more women than we are men, so in the future there will be an equal amount. We have got a lot of women in training," she said.
