Kynan Raven new CHFL player of the year leader | R7 voting

There is another change of lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
Carngham-Linton half back Kynan Raven has gone to the top of the leaderboard after a best-on-ground performance against Creswick in round seven on Saturday,
He polled a maximum 10 votes to move to 34.
He is two ahead of Ballan's Blake Colley, who also added 10 votes to his season tally.
Jacob Maddock (Skipton), Chris Molivas (Daylesford) and Jacob Coxall (Buninyong) were also movers near of the top of the table.
Maddock received six votes and finds himself in third position on 31.
Molivas, who is a previous award leader, is two votes away next, while Coxall continues to make an impression as a forward in his first season back with the Bombers.
Corey Edwards (Bungaree) and Declan Phillips (Skipton) - both new to the CHFL this season - each received nine votes.
Rokewood-Corindhap key forward Caius Barrenger capped off an unexpected return with eight votes.
CRESWICK V CARNGHAM-LINTON
10-Kynan Raven (CL)
6-Tyson Scoble (CL)
4-Charlie Lloyd (CL)
3-Sam Hopper (CL), Brodie Plover (C)
2-Ethan Henderson (C)
1-Brody Benson (CL), Justin O'Brien (CL)
BUNGAREE V SPRINGBANK
9-Corey Edwards (B)
5-Joel Richardson (B)
4-Shannon Donegan (S)
3-Dalton Murphy (B), Clay Bilney (B), Kieran Maher (S)
2-Mitch Comben (B)
1-Tom Elliott (B)
DAYLESFORD V GORDON
6-Jordan Clampit (G)
5-Bailey Veale (G), Zack Ryan (G)
4-Chris Molivas (D), Ethan Crackel (G), Alex Boyse (D)
1-Michael Cummings (D), Aiden Lambert (D)
BUNINYONG V DUNNSTOWN
8-Jacob Coxall (B)
5-Mitch Tuddenham, Will Henderson (D)
4-Jack Leonard (D)
3-Connor Tangey (D)
2-Jarrod Rodgers (B), Mitch Warner (B)
1-Anthony Every (B)
WAUBRA V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
8-Caius Barrenger (RC)
7-Luke Philp (RC)
5-Mack Rivett (RC)
3-Riley Fisher (RC), Tom Ford (W), Max Riding (RC)
1-Michael Mcquillan (W)
SKIPTON V LEARMONTH
9-Declan Phillips (S)
6-Jacob Maddock (S)
4-Josh Drain (S)
3-Tom Cullinan (S), Pat Graham (S)
2-Will Green (L), Aden Nestor (S)
1-Rhys Monument (S)
BALLAN V CLUNES
10-Blake Colley (B)
4-Chris Micallef (B), Jett Fuller (B), Trae Van Leth (B)
3-Connor Thar (C), Harley Bongart (B)
1-Lachlan Conlaln (B), Ryan Thompson (C)
NEWLYN V HEPBURN
Match abandoned - no votes awarded
34-Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
32-Blake Colley (Ballan)
31-Jacob Maddock (Skipton)
29-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
28-Jacob Coxall (Buninyong)
26-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Brad McKay (Hepburn)
24-Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
23-Harry Roscoe (Creswick), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
22-Cam Kimber (Learmonth), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree)
21-Jack Robertson (Buninyong), Mitch Comben (Bungaree)
19-Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn), Will Henderson (Dunnstown)
18-Chris Giampaolo (Newlyn), Marcus Hottes (Creswick)
