Explicit ready to light up Ballarat Greyhound Cup final

Exciting chaser Explicit appears to have the $83,000 Sportsbet Ballarat Greyhound Cup as his mercy.
He is ideally drawn in one to use his explosive speed out of the boxes and dictate terms in the group 2 feature at Morshead Park on Friday night.
The Jason Thompson-trained Explicit, which has five wins in the red, was the fastest winner of Sunday's five heats.
He clocked 24.757 seconds for the 450m trip.
Explicit has already shown his brilliance to win the group 1 Temlee and group 2 Shepparton Cup, when he also drew box one and ran a race record.
He is also the winner of the 2023 group 3 The Great Chase.
Explicit was one of three heat winners to run a sub-25 seconds,
Matt Loch also raced himself into contention in 24.955 and He Shines dashed home in 24.842.
They have drawn immediately outside Explicit.
Matt Loch won the group 2 Warrnambool Cup earlier this month and is also showing a real liking for Ballarat - winning his past four starts on the circuit.
This is Matt Loch's first country cup final start.
He Shines also has a winning streak of four.
The Ballarat Cup is race eight on a 12-race program and is set to be run at 9.30pm.
The meeting also features the Life Members Cup Final, Community Clubs Challenge and Sportsbet With Mates Final.
Financier is shooting for a hometown win in the Life Members Cup.
He is trained by Jayden Cassar in Ballarat East and like his heat has drawn the red.
Financier led all-the-way in his heat and is well placed for his seventh career win.
BALLARAT GREYHOUND CUP 450M
BOX DRAW
1-Explicit (trained by by Jason Thompson)
2-Matt Loch (Michelle Mallia)
3-He Shines (David Kerr)
4-Champagne Cuddle (Graeme Jose)
5-Kingsley Bale (Tom Daily)
6-Description (Rebecca Gibbons)
7-Quinlan Bale (Rebecca Gibbons)
8-Pat Ability (Shane Miillsom)
RESERVES
9-Ducati Roy (Michael Sherriff)
10-Royal Gipsy (Tom Daily)
Red - EXPLICIT
1st heat 3 (box 3) - 24.757sec
Career 21 starts 16-3-0
Track 1 start 1 win
5 wins from box 1
Black and white - MATT LOCH
1st heat 1 (box 7) - 24.955sec
Career: 28 starts, 15-5-1
Track: 7 starts 6 wins
Two wins from box 2
White - HE SHINES
1st heat 5 (box 7) - 24.842sec
Career: 12 starts, 6-1-1
Track 3 starts 3 wins
No wins from box 3
Blue - CHAMPAGNE CUDDLE
1st heat 4 (box 2) - 25.019sec
Career: 25 starts, 8-3-5
Track: 1 start 1 win
3 wins from box 4
Yellow - KINGSLEY BALE
2nd heat 2 (box 7) - 25.083sec
Career: 18 starts, 7-7-1
Track: 3 starts 1win
No wins from box 5
Green - DESCRIPTION
2nd heat 4 (box 8) - 25.212sec
Career 28 starts, 8-6-1
Track: 2 starts, 0 wins
No wins from box 6
Black - QUINLAN BALE
2nd heat 1 (box 8) - 25.197sec
Career: 98 starts, 40-18-17
Track: 6 starts 4 wins
9 wins from box 7
Pink - PAT ABILITY - won past 2
1st heat 2 (box 2) - 25.039sec
Career: 18 starts, 8-3-0
Track: 3 starts 2 wins
No wins from box 8
RESERVES
9 - DUCATI ROY
2nd heat 5 (box 6) - 25.255sec
Career: 33 starts, 16-11-3
Track: 2 starts 0 wins
10 - ROYAL GYPSY
2nd heat 3 (box 4) - 25.271sec
Career: 65 starts, 9-17-13
Track: 7 starts 1 win
