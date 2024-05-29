Police search near dam for Samantha Murphy

Police are searching a dam south of Ballarat for the body of Samantha Murphy, with excavators being used to remove vegetation.
They were observed checking evidence on the banks of the dam, with Crime Scene police also on scene.
Police began their "targeted search" for Ms Murphy's body earlier on Wednesday, May 29.
In a statement, police said they were "not in a position to supply further specific details of (the) operational activity at this time".
"Police are undertaking a targeted search in the Ballarat area today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Murphy," they said.
"Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad as well as a range of specialist resources from across Victoria Police are involved in the search.
"Police ask that members of the public do not attend the search at this time.
"Since February, police have regularly undertaken a range of enquiries and small-scale searches as part of the current investigation.
"Samantha's family has also been advised of the search."
Several searches have been carried out south and east of Ballarat, from Canadian to Enfield, in the past few months.
Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Murphy, and will face court in August.
Ms Murphy was last seen on her home CCTV footage on Sunday, February 4, leaving on foot.
Her family raised she was missing when she did not come home in time for an event.
On February 9, the missing person squad took over the investigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.