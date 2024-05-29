Take a look inside the near-complete St John of God hospital expansion

FINAL fit-outs are underway in the St John of God Ballarat Hospital expansion, which appears on track for a mid-year completion.
Builders from the site have offered a look inside the $80.5 million project, which has been about 18 months in the making.
The update confirms the "final energisation" ahead and the building to open in the "coming months".
BESIX Watpac has worked with H. Troon and local contractors on the expansion, which has taken place at the same time as a $595 million overhaul next door at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
St John of God Ballarat hospital expansion director Matthew Lyttle said the highlight - so far - had been the new catheratisation laboratory, which opened in late 2023.
The purpose-built lab has been equipped with cutting-edge technology for a wide range of cardiac procedures. Mr Lyttle said every surgeon that had visited said the facility was "fantastic".
A new, significantly larger central sterile supply department had been finished in May 2023.
The project has been undertaken in a live hospital environment. The hospital's main entrance has been relocated to a temporary entrance off Mair Street for the project's duration.
Works have included upgrades to existing medical services, a new entry with a new in-patient building with intensive care unit and operating theatre on level three and pathology on level two.
The level one floor slab has not been poured but the shell space has been fitted with infrastructure needed to allow for future expansion.
St John of God Hospital Ballarat had reached 97 per cent capacity when expansion plans were put into action, taking into account the city's population boom.
Works do not interfere with Bailey's Mansion, the original hospital building, which dates to 1883.
Grampians Health Ballarat continues to encourage visitors to the hospital precinct to use the park-and-ride shuttle service from City Oval.
Pick up and drop off points include the Gardiner Pittard wing of Ballarat Base Hospital on Drummond Street, which is also a short walk, about 200 metres, to St John of God Ballarat Hospital.
