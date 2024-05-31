Sheoaks surprise naturalists in Creswick forests

Wildflowers are scarce at this time of the year, in fact a group of local naturalists could not find any at a spot in the Creswick forest early this month.
Many trees - both exotic and native - have small and insignificant flowers. Included among these are the native sheoaks, which are flowering now.
These have male and female flowers on separate trees. Female sheoak flowers are fertilised by wind borne pollen from males.
Male trees have yellow or orange "catkins" at the tips of their branches, as shown in the photo.
The tiny flowers are arranged in rings around the stems.
Female trees have attractive reddish small fluffy rounded flowers on older wood.
Only the female trees develop the attractive oval cones.
We have two widespread sheoaks in the Ballarat region: the drooping sheoak and the black sheoak.
The black sheoak is found mostly south of the Divide, while the drooping sheoak occurs both north and south.
While not many wild plants are flowering now, we have showy shrubs such as common heath and correa at their peak.
Naturalists at this wildflower scarce time of the year turn their attention to fungi, lichen and mosses.
The fungi come in an amazing variety of shapes and colours.
