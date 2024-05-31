The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sheoaks surprise naturalists in Creswick forests

By Roger Thomas
May 31 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Male sheoaks have yellow or orange catkins at the tips of their branches.
Male sheoaks have yellow or orange catkins at the tips of their branches.

Wildflowers are scarce at this time of the year, in fact a group of local naturalists could not find any at a spot in the Creswick forest early this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.