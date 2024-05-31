Family, friends and fun all make up Andy McKay's footy journey

Family, friends and fun.
For Hepburn legend Andy McKay, these have been the key ingredients in his stellar football journey with the Central Highlands Football League club.
They have also been the inspiration and driving force in getting McKay to 300 senior games with the Burras - a milestone he will bring up against Beaufort at Hepburn on Saturday.
The old adage "you're a long-time retired" - something he says he has constantly been reminded of - has also played a part in keeping him going.
The 37-year-old has basically done it all since joining Hepburn in 2006 and can rightly claim to be not only the Burras' best ever, but also the greatest to pull on boots in the CHFL.
While his nickname "Hollywood", which former teammate Sammy Newton gave him, suggests his love for the spotlight, McKay says that is something that has never come naturally to him.
"I love my football, but I've never been one for the limelight.
"I'm not one for standing in front of people and talking."
McKay says this was a prime reason for his short-lived stint as captain - just the one season in 2015.
He indicated it was a role that didn't sit comfortably with him, preferring to let his football do the talking.
And hasn't that said it all since he crossed from Ballarat Football Netball League club Bacchus Marsh as an exciting blonde-haired youngster.
Here is his Hepburn record:
The Hepburn story began for McKay in a practice match - playing for Bacchus Marsh against the Burras.
"I kicked seven or eight goals. They obviously watched my progress during the season and recruited me at the end of the year," McKay said.
"Bacchus Marsh pretty much didn't put up a fight so I made the move."
He said Shane Robertson was coach at the time and Hepburn's professionalism had immediately impressed him.
"That's what got me over the line."
McKay said Hepburn had become an important part of his and his family's life.
"It's an amazing club.
"When I first arrived they welcomed me with open arms. It's like a family.
"I know everyone will say that about their club, but for me Hepburn truly is a great club, a great family club."
It's time he has shared with his parents, who have rarely missed a game and are the club's number one ticket holders this season, and twin brothers Mitch and Brad as teammates.
McKay said for all he had achieved, his two premierships playing alongside his brothers were the standout moments.
"They're the highlight of my career by far."
Right now, he gets as much satisfaction out of seeing what the 29-year-old Mitch and Brad are doing on the field as what he is contributing.
"They're flying. It's awesome. They're in the best form of their careers.
"I'm telling everyone, don't worry about me, watch them."
In the not too distant future, this is exactly what McKay plans to be doing - from the sidelines. Watching his brothers.
With 300 games, McKay is within sight of Alan Ware's club games record, which he claimed when reached 320 in 2021.
McKay says there is no shortage of people, with his mother at the front of the queue as his number one fan, urging him to go on and go past Ware.
McKay is emphatic though that that is not the way his career is going to play out.
"I'm done. This (2024) is it. He (Ware) can have the record.
"This is my last hurrah."
Hepburn supporters are not going to like hearing this, but for McKay he has given all he can.
McKay said he was happy with his form last year, but it had not been the same since coming back from a serious leg injury late last season.
One of McKay's best and most exciting attributes throughout his career has been an ability to take spectacular high marks.
He makes no secret of the fact that he has loved being able to do it.
"I've always loved it - flying over the back of a pack. I guess I used to practice it by jumping over the back of my brothers when they were small.
"It's one thing I can't do anymore and that's telling me it's time.
"There's been times when I've set myself, but there's nothing there.
"The springs are worn out and I've lost my timing.
"You know it's time to finish when you're timing goes and that's where I'm at, " he said
McKay said it was time to give the body a rest and do other things.
"The club has always been good to me, giving me plenty of freedom and whatever it has taken to keep going."
He said becoming a father for the first time had also changed his priorities.
"That changes everything. I have lots to do - family and hobbies."
McKay said such was his love for Hepburn he had never really considered playing anywhere else.
"The club couldn't have done anymore for me."
While retirement beckons, this is not going to hold him back from doing everything in his power as a small forward to get Hepburn into finals and hopefully to a fifth premiership for him.
For starters that means getting a win against Beaufort in front of a home crowd on Saturday.
Then capping off the 300th game celebrations by being chaired off the ground on the shoulders of his brothers Mitch and Brad.
