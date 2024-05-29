Police searching for missing 16-year-old Tyson

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Cardigan Village on Tuesday night.
According to Victoria Police Media, Tyson was last seen about 8pm on May 28.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
"He is Caucasian, about 170cm tall, with a slim build and a dark brown mullet hairstyle," police said in a statement.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black shorts, and white Reebok sneakers, and is known to frequent the Black Hill and Wendouree areas.
Anyone who sees Tyson or has information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
