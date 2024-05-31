Yarrowee River history project offers clues for waterway's future health

A project mapping the history of changes to the Yarrowee River, that will also shape its future, has won a prestigious award for reconciliation.
Federation University, the City of Ballarat and local Wadawarrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation worked together to map the impact of the goldrush and the development of Ballarat on the Yarrowee River and create a map of the river through its history from its Wadawarrung traditional owners to the current day from Peel St to Prest St.
The project was launched in 2023, creating a digital mapping website with interactive maps from the gold rush to today, showing how the Yarrowee and its path have changed.
On May 30 the team received a 2024 Maggolee Award at a ceremony in Melbourne. The awards recognise local governments working in partnership with First Peoples to support self-determination, advance reconciliation, and strengthen shared decision making.
Federation University senior lecturer in history Dr David Waldron said the collaboration, the history , the information and the data collected about the Yarrowee would factor in to plans on how the Yarrowee is managed well in to the future.
"We've combined science and western knowledge with Indigenous knowledge of the waterway," he said.
And it has also raised public awareness of the impact of the goldrush on the Ballarat landscape and what it would have been like for the Wadawarrung people at that time.
"They were peacefully minding their own business then in 1851 gold was discovered and within a few years the landscape was unrecognisable," Dr Waldron said.
The Wadawarrung people considered the Yarrowee River sacred, an extension of themselves and connection to country and their ancestors.
Within years of gold being discovered, much of the river and Gnarr Creek, through what is now central Ballarat, became unrecognisable as miners and early settlers diverted its course through a series of channels and drains and it became heavily polluted with mining spoil, effluent and other contaminants.
"The Wadawurrung people saw that happen and were powerless to do anything about it," he said.
Today the Yarrowee runs underground through the city, under Bridge Mall and through various drains, culverts and bluestone channels before and after its natural state on the outskirts of the CBD.
Following the success of the project, there are plans to extend it to look at other reaches of the Yarrowee north toward Black Hill and the Gong Gong Reservoir, and further south from Prest Street toward the wetlands.
Dr Waldron said the project not only detailed the history of the river but developed strong connections between participants and a "strong foundation" for similar projects.
He said the Yarrowee River History: Peel to Prest project grew out of Ballarat council's 2021 water management plan and Yarrowee River master plan.
The winners of the 2024 Maggolee Awards were announced as part of National Reconciliation Week, which follows National Sorry Day on May 26.
