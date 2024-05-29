Magistrate's court orders Sebastopol under-17 football ban be lifted

A provisional suspension placed on the Sebastopol under-17 senior football team by the Ballarat Football Netball League has been lifted.
A joint media statement released by the BFNL and Sebastopol FNC on Wednesday afternoon disclosed the team was free to play as a result of a magistrate's court hearing finding that there had been errors in the investigation process which led to the ban.
The suspension was handed down by the BFNL pending the outcome of an AFL investigation into incidents alleged to have taken place in a game against Redan on May 5.
Sebastopol has been unable to play in the latest three rounds as a result of the provisional suspension.
The joint statement reads:
Dear valued members and supporters of the Ballarat Football Netball League and Sebastopol Football Netball Club,
As you know the under-17 senior (football) team of the Sebastopol FNC was provisionally suspended by the league pending the outcome of an investigation on May 7, 2024.
On May 27, 2024, the provisional suspension was subject to legal proceedings in the Magistrate's Court of Victoria.
The BFNL and Sebastopol FNC would like to advise that Magistrate's Court has found the BFNL made errors in its handling of the investigation and imposition of the provisional suspension.
Consequently, the provisional suspension of the Sebastopol under-17 senior team has been lifted.
The team will be available to return to play this weekend.
The BFNL and Sebastopol FNC would like to thank all Sebastopol players, parents and supporters for their patience and understanding, and in particular, the BFNL and Sebastopol FNC recognise the maturity and positive attitude of the Sebastopol under-17 senior players in these challenging past few weeks.
The BFNL acknowledges its error in provisionally suspending the team and affirms its commitment to adhering to its policies and processes, and learning from this experience.
Both the BFNL and Sebastopol FNC also wish to confirm their commitments to providing a safe and positive environment for players, umpires, officials and spectators alike, so that they can experience our great game of Australian rules football to the fullest extent in a positive manner.
