The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Change finally coming for John Valves site after a decade laying dormant

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:08pm, first published 6:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Site has been set up to prepare for work on the old John Valves site. Picture by Lachlan Bence. Drone photo by Adam Spencer.
Site has been set up to prepare for work on the old John Valves site. Picture by Lachlan Bence. Drone photo by Adam Spencer.

There are finally signs of movement on a prominent empty site in the middle of Ballarat's sporting and events precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.