'No one will stand up to them': Victim fears Ballarat streets after home invasion

By Bryan Hoadley
May 29 2024 - 5:34pm
Dylan Rule, 24, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on May 29, 2024. Picture file
Dylan Rule, 24, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on May 29, 2024. Picture file

A victim has said a pregnant woman and her accomplice believe they are free to do as they please after they smashed-up her home while brandishing a tyre iron.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

