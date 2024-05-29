'No one will stand up to them': Victim fears Ballarat streets after home invasion

A victim has said a pregnant woman and her accomplice believe they are free to do as they please after they smashed-up her home while brandishing a tyre iron.
"It made me angry that they can just do this," she said in a victim impact statement read to court by prosecution lawyer Philip Teo.
"They think they will get away with this and no one will stand up to them.
"This incident has made me lose faith in humanity, you have inflicted trauma on me, what you have done is not okay."
The woman, who was not home at the time of the burglary, said she hasn't slept properly since the incident, had installed a lock on her bedroom door, and now slept with a baseball bat.
She also said she no longer felt safe on the streets of Ballarat, as she felt she would be attacked if she came across the offenders.
"I don't feel safe at home, at work, or in the community," she said.
"I'm paranoid that the offenders will come back and my anxiety is doubled."
Dylan Rule, 24, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court on May 28, 2024, in relation to the aggravated burglary.
The co-accused in the matter, Sharalee Norman, already pleaded guilty to the incident, and is serving a 15 month community corrections order [CCO] for her involvement.
About 11.30am on July 28, 2022, the pair went to a home on Doveton Street North in Soldiers Hill and repeatedly knocked on the front door.
At the time, one of the residents was home, but did not answer.
Before leaving, Rule smashed a large orange pot plant on the home's front porch.
Several hours later, Rule returned to the house with Norman, who was pregnant at the time and armed with a tyre iron.
They proceeded to bang on the door, and forced their way inside when a woman came to answer.
Once inside, Rule and Norman followed the woman upstairs, who had locked herself in the bathroom.
Norman then proceeded to kick a hole in a bedroom door, and told the woman she "better have a big f---ing knife".
The pair then left the house, but smashed a television and stole a parcel on their way out.
Rule was arrested later that evening, and when questioned, admitted to accompanying Norman to the home, and knowing his friend was involved in a dispute with one of the women living there.
But, he denied the use of weapons during the incident.
Defence lawyer Nick Mutton said Rule suffered a "significantly" disrupted upbringing, which included the regular use of drugs from the age of nine.
He said his client had also spent periods of time in residential care.
Despite this, Mr Mutton said Rule was close with his mother, grandmother and siblings.
Mr Mutton also argued Rule had a lesser involvement in the crime than Norman, and had simply gone to the house to make sure she didn't get hurt, as she was pregnant at the time.
During a sentencing hearing on May 29, judge Kellie Blair said there were a number of mitigating factors in Rule's favour, including his traumatic upbringing, youth and early guilty plea.
What you did was wrong, it had a lasting impact on at least one of your victims, I denounce your conduct.- Judge Kellie Blair
She also said Rule had taken a "minor" role in the burglary compared to Norman.
Rule was sentenced to a nine month CCO where he must complete assessment and treatment for drug abuse and medical issues, and must attend re-offending programs.
If Rule had been found guilty at trial, Ms Blair said she would have sentenced him to six months in prison and a similar CCO.
"What you did was wrong, it had a lasting impact on at least one of your victims, I denounce your conduct," she said to the 24-year-old.
"I wish you the best with the CCO and I hope you can get something out of it.
"You're lucky this time, but if it happens again you won't be so lucky."
