How to watch Trent Cotchin play in the CHFL this weekend

Central Highlands Football League fans are expected to pack Ballan Recreation Reserve this weekend to watch Brownlow medallist and three-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin line up for the Blues, as the side takes on Newlyn in round eight.
The Courier will be there to live stream the senior match as a part of our season-long coverage, so even if you can't make it to the game you can still keep up with the action from the comfort of wherever you are.
In partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment our coverage, lead by CHFL expert David Brehaut, will commence from 2.25pm on Saturday, June 1.
WATCH THE MATCH LIVE BELOW:
You can also catch up on previous 2024 live streams by clicking here.
The Courier's football coverage is bigger and better in 2024, with fixtures, ladders, scores, goalkickers and line-ups available on our site for all grades of the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball Leagues.
Enjoy this week's match.
