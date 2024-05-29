Phone taken for forensic testing in search for Sam

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories, as curated by our news team.
In our lead story this morning, Adam Spencer and Nieve Walton were at the scene south of Buninyong yesterday where specialist police searched the area around a dam, looking for evidence in the search for Samantha Murphy.
After almost four months since the Ballarat East mother-of-three's disappearance, detectives and sniffer dogs found a phone and other items, which were taken away for forensic testing.
They are yet to reveal the results of that testing and whether the items belonged to Ms Murphy.
Divers also scoured a dam for a short time yesterday afternoon.
We will bring you more on that story as it develops today, on our site and on TikTok.
Meanwhile, Alex Dalziel brings us the latest on the financial struggles of Ballarat beverage manufacturer Brink Drinks, from their creditors' meeting on May 17.
The meeting saw Brink's creditors, owed a collective total of more than $2 million, discuss the next steps forward for the embattled company.
Melanie Whelan gives us a look inside the St John of God Hospital expansion, which appears on schedule for a mid-year completion.
Builders from the site have offered a look inside the $80.5 million project, which has been about 18 months in the making. You can watch the video in our story below.
And in sport, David Brehaut reveals a change of lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
If you're a subscriber and haven't downloaded our app, you can find it here, for the latest breaking news as it happens.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.