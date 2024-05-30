Council cleaners to strike ahead of White Night

City of Ballarat union members will be stepping up their industrial action ahead of one of the biggest events in Ballarat - White Night.
The ongoing saga has had the Australian Services Union call out council management over low wages and failing to bring the City of Ballarat's wages up to other regional cities.
Council management has "strongly refuted" this claim.
A City of Ballarat spokesperson said the statement was "blatantly inaccurate."
"Management understands the ASU is comparing wages under the City of Ballarat's old Enterprise Agreement with councils across the state that have negotiated new agreements," they said.
"This is not a fair comparison."
The ASU used EBAs from other Victorian councils available from the FairWork website to compare wages in comparable wage periods, broken down into hourly rates. They claim Bendigo and Geelong council wages are at least $2 or more per hour higher, and neighbouring shires like Moorabool "look after their workers better" in comparison.
City of Ballarat workers voted to take industrial action on May 2 after voting down the first enterprise bargaining agreement offered from council management in March, which offered a pay increase of 3.5 per cent in year one, 2.5 per cent in year two and 80 per cent of the rate cap in year three.
The latest offer, yet to be voted on, offered a 3.5 per cent pay increase, or $43 a week, whichever was higher for the first year, then 3.5 per cent or $45 a week for the second year and 3.5 per cent or $47 a week, whichever was higher, for year three.
ASU secretary Tash Wark said union members have voted to reject the offer.
"The council is proposing to put the enterprise agreement to a vote in June when all workers will get a say. The ASU is recommending workers vote no," she said.
"The council put a proposed offer to workers in March and it was overwhelmingly rejected."
The upcoming industrial action from union council staff will include workers at the Art Gallery of Ballarat stop-work for 10 minutes each hour on Saturday, June 1, which coincides with the White Night event, and strike for the whole of their shifts on Sunday, June 2.
Street cleaning workers will strike on Saturday, June 1 from 2pm to 5am, and waste collection drivers strike on Monday 3rd of June, affecting residential bin collection in some suburbs including Lucas, Wendouree, Miners Rest, Addington, Burrembeet, and more.
There will also be no parking infringements issued, only warnings.
City of Ballarat staff have spoken about struggling to survive on their wages and feeling undervalued by the council.
Council management has noted only union workers may strike.
"The City of Ballarat acknowledges the right of its employees who are ASU members to take Protected Industrial Action. It is important to understand that of the 1,100 employees of the City of Ballarat only 205 (or less than 20 per cent) are members of the ASU," the spokesperson said.
"Only ASU members are able to take Protected Industrial Action."
The council spokesperson said council would "will carefully manage any impacts of the action on the community."
Ms Wark said council management had "pissed away" savings on employee vacancies on projects, rather than pay rises for staff.
"There was considerable debate during last week's council meeting about "sub-service issues" being uncovered on capital projects and this was the cause of the project overruns," she said.
"This lack of due diligence on capital budgeting is causing cost overruns on too many projects and workers are bearing the brunt of this, as inadequate funds are left to pay workers a fair pay rise."
Council have stated using one-off savings, like employee vacancies for on-going costs would be "financially irresponsible".
The next negotiation on the City of Ballarat Enterprise Agreement is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5.
Council management stated they had "heard the calls of staff for a higher pay increase and to remove the link between the rate cap and wage increases", which was why the current EBA offer was 3.5 per cent increase per year for three years.
"These figures are complemented by a minimum fixed dollar increase - $43 in 2023/24, $45 in 2024/25 and $47 in 2025/26 - to ensure lower banded employees receive comparable dollar increases to higher banded employees, in particular Band 1 to 3," the council spokesperson said.
"The wage increase in the proposed new Enterprise Agreement is a leading offer among local government in Victoria."
The spokesperson said like other businesses, the council were not "immune to the current challenging economic climate" and needed to balance higher wages with investment in infrastructure.
"As such, management will move forward with preparing a version of the new agreement," the spokesperson said.
