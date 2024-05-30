Stark reminder: the junior sport headlines no-one wants to hear

THE PAST month on our junior football fields should make everyone stop and think.
There has been one match abandoned and in another league, a team suspended and now reinstated.
This is not the space to explore either matter, but these circumstances alone are concerning in any sporting arena - even more so in junior sport.
Brownlow medallist and triple Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin told The Courier this week that an important perspective in his game, leading up to his retirement, had been experiencing community sport on Sunday mornings with his children.
For Cotchin, amid the intense business-like demands of the AFL juggernaut, junior sport was a glimpse into a world in which he had not played for almost two decades.
That sense of community is one reason why he can hardly wait to play for Ballan in a one-off game in the Central Highlands Football League on June 1.
Community sporting clubs are supposed to be - and predominantly are - safe, inclusive spaces.
Regardless of the details in the incidents that have impacted our region, there have still been a whole bunch of young players left without game time at the weekend.
Junior sport offers a learning ground for developing leadership, teamwork and above all positive behaviours.
Any poor behaviour can reduce enjoyment for everyone and lead to children and adults giving up sport or becoming less involved in the game, as sport integrity body Play By the Rules makes clear.
Any unpleasant experience can makes all involved - players, volunteers, coaches - question what they are doing.
This is let alone the parents who might be considering where to sign their child up for sport, or whether to consider another sport altogether.
Younger generations have such greater choice and access to different sporting codes and, thanks to a prevalence in streaming services, greater access to watching different kinds of sporting role models.
The past month on our junior football fields should be a reminder for all club leaders to reflect on exactly what they are trying to offer for children and adolescents.
Sports participation in Victoria is highest among children and teenagers aged 10-14, but this significantly drops during late adolescence, VicHealth data shows.
There is an even starker participation drop-off among teenage girls.
Community sport plays a vital role in active engagement and junior football has proven to be a great booming area with the youth girls game.
Many clubs are going above and beyond to make girls feel welcome in what has for so long been male-dominated sporting environments.
MORE FROM THE PRESS BOX: That Winmar moment evolves to vital talk East Point wants to spark now
Club suspensions and matches abandoned due to player behaviour are not headlines anyone wants to see because - no matter what happened - they do sow some seeds of doubt.
The ripple effects on clubs, on communities, can be far more reaching than it might seem at first.
Cotchin, while set to play CHFL seniors, is looking forward to playing with a young Ballan outfit. He respects that a lot of players are training and playing about heavy study and work loads.
For Ballan, this is a chance to learn from an elite player and highly respected AFL leader, seeing how he goes about his game.
This is a good reminder of what football can be all about - just enjoying the game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.