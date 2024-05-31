'You don't know what it's doing to you': anti-vape play to unsettle youth

THIS starts with a teen getting a bit breathless on a basketball court in Lucas.
Then, two adults are sitting in a car considering whether their puff might affect the cute, young boy in the back seat. There is a cut to a teenager pulling apart her bedroom in addiction.
These short scenes are designed to get you thinking about what reaching for a vape might do to you.
Ballarat Community Health has launched the advertisement in ShowBiz Cinemas in time for World No Tobacco Day on Friday, May 31. Curbside images and a wrap on a central school bus loop, teamed with a social media campaign aim to target young people in one of the biggest health issues hitting their demographic - vaping.
BCH's creative learning team member Georgia Marshall, who stars in the 30-second clip, said the aim was to unsettle and get young people to thinking twice about having a vape.
"It's good to represent someone young and of the same generation," Ms Marshall said. "Vapes come in bright colours and pretty colours, but the whole question is that you don't know what it's doing to you."
This is a different tack to the giant vape cloud installation that toured Ballarat with its show of products like bleach, nail polish remover and aviation fluid that are typically inhaled from vape liquids.
World No Tobacco Day is highlighting ways to protect children from tobacco industry targeting. Children as young as eight or nine have been reported to needing help to kick a nicotine addition from vaping in Victoria.
BCH health promotions officer Jacinta Walsh said deliberate tactics to appeal to young people were creating a new wave of addiction but research was still only developing on related issues such as passive inhalation.
This has been a reported issue on Ballarat school buses and in classes. ShowBiz Cinemas manager Brandon Moritz confirmed this was also a problem in cinemasnot seen since cigarette smoking reforms.
City of Ballarat councillor and emergency department doctor Mark Harris said the problem with preventative health was defining, with evidence and legislation, when it was a community health problem.
But Cr Harris was also more confident chances were being made sooner on the vaping front than what it took to turn public awareness on cigarette smoking.
Cr Harris said he was yet to see a surge in vape-related health problems on hospital wards but pointed to the decades-later effects of smoking.
"We see some matters disappear and we see something else starting," Cr Harris said. "This [BCH campaign] is good, it's similar to the anti-smoking campaign.
"It's also hard because vaping mostly affects such a narrow demographic and we need to think laterally, think more local, to reach the right age demographic."
Within five years, the number of teenagers who vape had risen from one in 100 to one in seven becoming regular e-cigarette users, federal health data released in June 2023 showed. Further numbers from Quit Victoria have revealed 77,200 Victorian adults who had never smoked began vaping in the same time period.
From January 1, the import of disposable vapes has been banned in Australia. This was extended to the band of imported non-therapeutic vapes from March 1.
BCH chief executive officer Sean Duffy said supporting people to quit vaping required a collaborative, whole-community approach.
The Quit the Vape campaign was made in partnership between BCH, City of Ballarat and Mass Motion.
The ad will screen before every movie at ShowBiz Cinemas, in Delacombe, for the next three months.
