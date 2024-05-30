Dam search for Samantha Murphy concludes

Detectives have ended their search of a dam south of Buninyong for the body of Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy.
After an extensive search on Wednesday, which found "items of interest" including a smartphone, and used divers and an excavator, Victoria Police Media said detectives will not be "searching there again".
There is no update on the "items of interest", which are being forensically assessed.
The dam's owner said police notified him a few weeks ago they would be searching the roadside and the dam was at its lowest level in months.
The Murphy family were also notified of the search, police said.
Several searches have been carried out south and east of Ballarat, from Canadian to Enfield, in the past few months.
Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Murphy, and will face court in August.
Ms Murphy was last seen on her home CCTV footage on Sunday, February 4, leaving on foot.
Her family raised she was missing when she did not come home in time for an event.
On February 9, the missing person squad took over the investigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.