'Cut both your throats': Stalker jailed after series of murder threats

A self-described "great father" has been jailed after he barraged his ex-partner with derogatory abuse and threats to brutally murder her and her new boyfriend.
The 31-year-old, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 28, 2024, to charges of stalking and contravening family violence intervention orders in relation to the mother of his children.
Between February 22 and March 24, 2024, the man called and texted his ex-partner thousands of times and left her messages threatening to kill her, himself and her new boyfriend.
He also called the woman a series of derogatory names, and repeatedly likened her to animals such as pigs and dogs and made fun of her weight.
In some of the worst messages, he said he would "pop around and bash you both", "cut both your throats" and "kick your f---ing teeth in", to the woman and her new partner.
During a single week, the 31-year-old called his partner 1,023 times, while over a period of about three weeks he sent her 2,921 text messages.
On March 3 alone, the man called his ex 352 times.
Other messages sent by the man were critical of her parenting, and stated their children would hate her for "keeping them away from a great father".
At the time, the 31-year-old was allowed to have visits with his children if overseen by his mother or sister, but on March 25, he took them to Geelong without supervision.
When they returned to Ballarat, the woman made sure her children were free of the vehicle, before leaning on the car to speak to her ex-partner.
The man then tried to drive away, but the woman held onto the car for three metres and sustained injuries to her arms, legs and hands.
In an impact statement read to court by a police prosecutor, the victim said she first met her partner when they were both 13-years-old, and he had "always" controlled her life.
She said the man's actions had thrust mental and emotional abuse on their children, and the family had been forced to move after receiving no financial support from the 31-year-old.
The man's behaviour had also caused her to lose further income, the woman said, as she was forced to drop from full-time to part-time work, and this had cut up to 50 per cent of her income.
My life has been full of his cheating, lying, dishonest mind games, and I'm exhausted at raising our kids alone.- Statement from victim read in court
"My life has been full of his cheating, lying, dishonest mind games, and I'm exhausted at raising our kids alone," she said.
"[His] abuse was centered around control manipulation and financial abuse, I was questioning my worth every day, coercive control is so hard to describe to others.
"He needs more help than I could have given him, I just hope he gets the help he truly needs to be the best person he could be for these kids."
Defence lawyer Adam Puccio said his client's behaviour had occurred during a time of "extreme" methamphetamine use, but never progressed to physical violence. .
He said the man was now sober, and would be employed upon his release from prison.
Mr Puccio asked the magistrate to release his client, who had been in prison for the past 63 days, and sentence him to a community corrections order [CCO].
In response, the police prosecutor said the man's actions were "completely unacceptable", and urged the magistrate to hand him an extended prison term.
"This is some of the most horrific offending I have read from the bar table in relation to stalking," he said.
"While it didn't escalate to violence, the kind of damage this psychologically does to people is well known by the court.
"The community does not accept this behaviour; he has repeatedly told the victim he would come and kill her and her boyfriend."
Magistrate Michelle Hodgins said the man's relentless harassment had shown a complete disregard for his ex-partner's safety.
It is one of the worst examples of stalking and persistent contravention orders I have seen.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgins
"I'm not going to repeat the content of the vile, threatening [and] very disturbing communications made to the victim in this matter," she said.
"It is one of the worst examples of stalking and persistent contravention orders I have seen."
The man was sentenced to an 18 month prison sentence with a non-parole period of 12 months and 63 days already served.
If he had been found guilty at a contested hearing, Ms Hodgins said she would have sentenced him to two-and-a-half-to-three years in prison.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.