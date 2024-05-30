Changes proposed for family violence intervention orders

Those working in Ballarat's court and family violence spaces are welcoming new changes to family violence intervention orders, but say there are still areas needing attention.
On Thursday morning, premier Jacinta Allan and attorney-general Jaclyn Symes announced the state government's "three-point" women's safety package.
Among the proposed changes, the state government said it would implement a longer minimum length of time for family violence intervention orders.
Currently most orders operate between six to 12 months long, and require a victim of family violence to attend court, either in person or remotely to extend the length of the order.
The extension aims to protect family violence victims from having to re-attend court regularly, a process Ms Symes said could be retraumatizing for victims.
Ms Symes said the state government would also consider extending the effective time of family violence safety notices, which are issued by police on the spot to offenders and act in a similar way to court orders.
Family violence notices have a short operating time of about seven days, but are more immediate than a long-term order, which is only effective when a perpetrator is served the order.
Ms Symes said perpetrators being served orders was an issue facing the courts, and that the state government would be seeking advice on how best to deal with perpetrators deliberately avoiding orders.
The state government would also seek advice from the Judicial College and Sentencing Advisory Council regarding sentencing for breaching family violence orders - to "ensure they are responding to community expectations".
This could mean longer sentences for perpetrators who breach family violence orders.
Ballarat lawyer Scott Belcher said much of the state government's proposals had already been implemented in the courts by magistrates, police and lawyers who managed family violence cases daily.
"The government is probably catching up via legislative presumptions with what the courts are already doing in the family violence space," Mr Belcher said.
"For the last three to five years the presiding magistrates have taken the view that they will determine the appropriate duration of any final intervention orders, now usually two to five years or longer.
"This is rather than leaving it to prosecution and defence to present an agreement on the duration of a six to 12 month order by consent."
Mr Belcher has long been in favour of reforming the family violence court system - having advocated for the adoption of an inquisitorial model of justice for intervention order applications, as opposed to the current adversarial system.
He also welcomed the potential extension of police-issued family violence notices.
"The previous duration of a family violence safety notice was inadequate given the stress and strain family violence victims are under," Mr Belcher said.
"It's just one less thing to worry about now if the government gives them greater breathing space in conjunction with support from specialist units within Victoria Police."
Ballarat Child and Family Services (Cafs) chief executive Wendy Sturgess welcomed the government's proposals, and said the less the victims had to go to court, the better.
"When you are in the system, women and children can be put in highly challenging spaces, which particularly for children can traumatise them," Ms Sturgess said.
"I think anyone who has been in the court system understands the formal nature of courts.
"The fact that you might have to come, even if it is on a screen or behind a screen, to have to hear, to have to be in the same space as an alleged perpetrator will never have a good impact for a victim of family violence. Reducing that contact is so important."
Ballarat Cafs provides support to women and children fleeing family violence and administers the court-mandated men's behaviour change program in the city.
While much of the state government's women's safety package is focused on changing men's attitudes, the government has not clarified its position on the future of the men's behaviour change program in Ballarat.
In April, Cafs lost funding for the program, which will end on June 30 if no changes are made.
The court-ordered program works with perpetrators of family violence on a range of issues including how to regulate their emotions and how they can manage conflict.
Ms Sturgess said Cafs has had no word from the state government on what would come after, despite the program's closure being a month away.
"For men who are on intervention orders, we need to keep eyes on them, we need to have evaluated programs, and we need to make sure that we have eyes across those men, that we support them to make changes," Ms Sturgess said.
"We have received funding for one position until the end of December. The program finishes on June 30.
"There is talk of co-design. We are really happy to be at the table for co-design, but we have no dates, we have nothing locked in, and the program finishes soon.
"We are still very keen to work with the courts and Family Safety Victoria, but so far we have no dates, no times, anything locked in."
The Magistrates' Court of Victoria earlier told The Courier the existing program was unable to deliver "at the scale required" to best support behaviour change where it was most needed and had decided not to extend the program but instead "seeks to deliver behaviour change programs which are more inclusive and sustainable".
