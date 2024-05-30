Cotchin-boosted Ballan remains focused on job at hand

Ballan coach Harley Bongart has a simple message for his players ahead of Richmond great Trent Cotchin lining up for the Blues in the Central Highlands Football League.
Embrace the experience, but remain focused on the game plan. There are four premiership points on the line.
"It's going to be massive for some - especially some of the young guys.
"Not many have played senior finals so the big crowd and atmosphere is going to be a new experience for them.
"They just need to keep a cool head and do what they do," Bongart said.
He said even he would need to keep his mind on the task at hand.
"It'll be cool to watch what he's up to (as it was when Ballan played against Gary Ablett junior with Creswick last season) but I hope I don't get caught out watching too much," Bongart quipped.
Cotchin will make his one and only appearance for the Blues against unbeaten Newlyn at Ballan on Saturday.
His services were secured after Ballan was selected as one of five country clubs which have been going through tough times to take part in a Carlton Draught-driven promotion, the "Carlton Draft".
Bongart said it was going to be a great experience for every player as well as the whole Blues community.
"It's been a big build up and exciting for everyone."
Bongart, who is in his first season as coach, said from a football perspective the lead-up had certainly been different.
"Even to be discussing selection saying 'Cotchin in' has been unreal."
Bongart expects to make just one change to the team which defeated Clunes in its latest outing.
Cotchin will replace Northern Territory-based Mitch Musgrove, who is unavailable after playing his second game for the season.
