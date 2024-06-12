Powercor decline meeting as residents, council continue substation fight

Powercor has declined to meet with Ballarat council and residents on their future substation site in Ballarat East.
The invitation was extended to Powercor in February, but the electricity company said the meeting would give residents false hope.
"We have always been genuine in our engagement so we are declining the offer to meet onsite, as this will only serve to provide false hope to residents that we are open to considering any other sites at this stage in the project," a Powercor spokesperson said.
"It's important to provide the community clarity and certainty about this project."
Ballarat East resident Jenny Paterson has long fought the substation location and renewed calls for another site to be used, one that's not 100 metres from her home.
"Powercor has done little to address residents' concerns," she said.
"Their community meetings did not answer our concerns about (electromagnetic fields) in an area with a topography of a basin. I find Powercor to be disingenuous in their engagement."
Ms Paterson said compensation had been offered to some residents, who were also given "a date by which they have to sign".
In May, Eureka MP Michaela Settle brought up the situation at State Parliament, saying it was "hard to swallow".
"Many in my community are distressed by the prospect of a suburb being towered over by a power station. We are fighting to stop it," she said.
"We rely on the goodwill of a private company to consider the needs of people who call East Ballarat home, me included. With the land zoned for a substation many years ago, our options are limited. The Minister for Planning can only consider rezoning if the Ballarat council can justify such an amendment."
Powercor announced in November 2023 it would proceed with building a $30 million substation at the site.
City of Ballarat council has continued to write to state politicians and oppose building the substation, having spent months backing the residents opposing the build.
The most recent move by the council in February was to invite Powercor, state Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio and Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny to met at the York Street site, along with concerned residents.
Previously, the council advocated for a land swap, which Powercor found too expensive to be suitable.
In its response letter to council, Powercor said they had started to roll out the $2 million Community Benefits Package, including the Direct Neighbour Payments.
It said it also had "fantastic interest from eligible residents" to take up an offer to fund rooftop solar, and more than 30 residents expressed interest in the offer.
While Powercor will not visit the site with council, they offered a briefing with councillors in August about the station.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said council will use the meeting to ask questions on the community's behalf.
"As we resolved at the council meeting in July 2023, we do not support the proposed location for the power or electrical substation at 203 York St Ballarat East," he said.
"We are yet to hear from either minister regarding a request for a meeting about the project."
Powercor expects the facility to be up and running by summer 2025-26, with construction expected to start in February 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.