Speed limit reduction for major roads on Ballarat's fringe

Traffic on major arterial roads south of Ballarat will slow by 20kmh after the Department of Transport and Planning approved speed reductions on several roads in the Golden Plains Shire.
Speed limits will drop on major roads in Smythes Creek, Haddon, Ross Creek and Smythesdale from July 1 to improve safety for pedestrians and road users.
As the amount of traffic using the roads and the number of residents living in the region has grown, Golden Plains Shire held community consultation and received feedback from residents regarding the speed limits on many roads.
In Smythes Creek, the busy Bells Road will see its speed cut from 100kmh to 80km. Department of Transport Victoria Road Crash Data shows there have been at least nine accidents, including four serious crashes, along the almost 8km long road from 2012 to the end of October 2023.
The data is drawn from Victoria Police and hospital injury reports, meaning other more minor crashes may not be recorded.
The Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road has been a focus for the shire for several years, with previous speed reduction proposals for different stretches of the road following 12 accidents, including one fatal and five serious injury crashes.
The July 1 speed limit change will see the existing 100kmh limit dropped to 80kmh from Ross Creek to the existing 80kmh zone near Pascoe Street in Smythesdale. The current 80kmh limit from Pascoe Street to near Brooke Street will drop to 60kmh.
In Haddon, the entire length of Wilsons Road will drop from 100kmh to 80kmh, and Racecourse Road from Haddon township to 500 metres west of Ballarat Kart Club will be 60kmh, a 20kmh drop from its current limit.
Post Office Road, south of Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road, will also drop from 100kmh to 80kmh.
On all of these roads there is also evidence of hooning and burnouts with tyre marks and rubber on the ashphalt.
"Council has listened to residents' concerns about speed limit reductions on these roads and has worked closely with the Department of Transport to implement these changes," said Golden Plains Shire mayor Brett Cunningham.
"Council will continue to monitor speed limits in consultation with the community and identify projects that improve safety for all users residing in or passing through Golden Plains."
