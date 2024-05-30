Car smashes into fence at notorious Sebastopol intersection

A car has crashed through a fence in Sebastopol at a notorious intersection, with two people taken to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Birdwood Avenue and Grant Street about 2.30pm.
Sebastopol CFA firefighter Allan Jubber said three cars were involved in the crash, two of which were significantly damaged.
One vehicle, a silver Mercedes, crashed into a fence, coming to rest against a tree.
The other vehicle, a red sedan, had damage to the front of the car.
The third vehicle had minor damage.
Conditions at the time were drizzly and slippery.
Traffic continued on Grant Street, directed by police.
A nearby resident, Michelle Bernard, said people often ignored the give-way signs in the street.
"I've lived here for twenty years and it's ridiculous [the number of crashes]," she said, noting speed was often a factor.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed two people were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
