The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Car smashes into fence at notorious Sebastopol intersection

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 30 2024 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the vehicles crashed into a fence. Picture by Lachlan Bence
One of the vehicles crashed into a fence. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A car has crashed through a fence in Sebastopol at a notorious intersection, with two people taken to hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.