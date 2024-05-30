BFNL ROUND 8 PREVIEW | Top spot on the line for Roos and Lions

THREE teams could find themselves on top of the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder at the conclusion of round eight and two of those sides will meet each other in a match-of-the-round blockbuster at Eastern Oval.
Every weekend we seem to be getting a match-up involving two of the top sides and this week is no exception with East Point hosting Sunbury.
The Kangaroos have lost just the once, in the opening round, Sunbury is yet to be defeated. The winner could find itself on top come Saturday night if results for their way.
Sunbury coach Matt White said it would be another huge clash for his team.
"We've had three of the top four in the past four weeks, it's exciting," he said. "East Point are playing some really good footy, we love the challenge and there's no greater challenge than the one we've got this week.
"East Point has a very up-and-about midfield, the Johnston boys are absolutely killing it, there's Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, who's a bull inside, he plays like 'Libba' but he's the size of 'Bont.
"That's definitely something we've got to be wary of."
Jake Egan will miss with a hamstring injury while White admitted there might be a few more changes depending on VFL selections.
"At the moment, it's the one change, but we're still to finalise everything."
East Point coach Joe Carmody said the tests keep on coming for his side.
"Sunbury have been super impressive obviously, they move the ball really well and have a lot of fire power up forward," he said.
"I think they are number one for intercept marks down back, they springboard really well off there and they are also number on for handballs, so there's plenty of run there, they carry it a lot, very hard to defend against."
The watch-and-see on the Kangaroos is Jackson Merrett who had some hip-related hamstring tightness last weekend.
"He's loosened up quite a bit, it wasn't a strain, it'll depend on how he goes through training, but if there's any awareness, we'd be made to risk him," he said.
"Tom Conlon won't play this week, he's had a high workload with school footy, so we're giving him a week off, so we will bring in Max Wilson definitely.
"We're waiting on VFL and Rebels and once we know that, we'll know more."
The other fascinating game this round is the clash between Bacchus Marsh and North Ballarat
Bacchus Marsh is coming off the bye and has the unusual situation of having a bye next week as well as the competition takes a weekend off for the King's Birthday.
It means the Cobras can approach this game as a one-off and go as hard as possible, which could pose a few issues for North Ballarat.
The Roosters were good for three quarters last weekend against Redan, but would have probably liked a bigger margin at the end than the 45 points it ended up.
The fixture in the run home has not been kind to Bacchus Marsh which means it will need to pick-up a win against a top five side at some stage if it is to make a play for the finals.
Cobras coach Dennis Armfield said he saw this weekend as a great opportunity to make a mark on the competition.
"It'd be great to get a scalp," he said. "It's an opportunity, we all know that byes can sometimes be good, sometimes be bad and this is my first experience with this group so I'm interested to see how we go," he said.
"I thought before the bye we were starting to find some good form and continuity, with a bye, we have been able to a few people back who will be great additions for us.
"We'll get Will Lalor hopefully back this weekend, he's trained the last two weeks, that's a pleasing potential inclusion, we'll get Colby Pigott back who's another stalwart down back for us who missed the week before with Covid.
"But a disappointing one for us is we expect to lose Tyson Shea, who's been in Canada for work, he's flying back, but I don't think he'll get back in time."
Armfield said recruit Andrejs Everitt was expected to be able to debut in coming weeks.
"I think Everitt will be two to three away, we'll definitely save him until after the bye, we're thinking either Melton or Redan, more likely Redan if we're realistic, certainly he'll be a great addition to have in the back half f the year," he said.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said his team would have to go full-on from the first bounce, seeing Bacchus Marsh as a huge threat.
"They are more than capable," he said "We always keep stats right across the competition and they are right up there in the things that we value as important as well which shows they know how to set the ground up when they haven't got the ball.
"They are also very efficient when they go forward. Teams that know how to defend the ground and get you on the way back are very tricky to play against."
There will be a number of forced changes to the Roosters line-up with Sam Glover returning to Collingwood, Simon McCartin will miss a few weeks with a calf injury, while Jamie Quick has hurt his ankle.
"They are good players, but it's important that we training our development squad and our under-19s to be prepared for senior football, so when their moment comes they are ready.
"We'll get Liam Deery and Noah Cockerell back, I thought we struggled a bit for height around the ground, so they'll help."
In other matches, it's been a much nicer week at Sebastopol and coach Tony Lockyer hopes it can continue to build on momentum against Darley.
The Devils are coming off two consecutive losses and sit 4-3 on the season. If they were to drop to 4-4, you could almost cancel any hope of them finishing top two.
For the Burra, this week is another opportunity to find some form prior to the much-needed bye.
"Footy is always a bit better when you're on the winning side of it, we're focused on the job ahead against Darley," Lockyer said.
"By no means can anyone underestimate Darley, they are a side full of leadership and coming off two losses, I know they'll be keen to turn their form around, we're keen to keep ours going."
Lockyer said Reece McNally was a likely inclusion but it was expected he would be the only change."
Melton will start as warm favourites to defeat Lake Wendouree,
It's rare that a team goes into a clash in good form when it sits at 0-6, but that was the case for Lake Wendouree last week, but they copped an almighty reality check up against Sunbury.
It's doesn't get any easier for the Lakers with arguably the toughest road trip of all, off to Melton this weekend.
Melton, who two weeks ago were stunned by East Point, returned to their awesome best last weekend with a thumping win over Darley, incredibly holding the Devils goalless in three of the four quarters.
It's hard to make a case for the Lakers this weekend, but coach Rohan Brown will be keen on a response after the team fell well short last round.
In the other game, Ballarat should get back on the winners list when it plays host to Melton South.
It's been a tough month for the Swans after starting the season 3-0, but it should be able to get back onto the winners list this weekend.
We saw plenty of good signs from the Panthers last weekend, they were well in the contest for three of the four quarters against Sebastopol, it was just the poor start that cost them.
If they can fix up the start, they might give Ballarat an early fright, but the quality of the Swans should win out comfortably in the end.
@ Marty Busch Reserve
LADDER: Sebastopol 9th (2-5), Darley 5th (4-3)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Darley 13.10 (88) d Sebastopol 10.11 (71), Round 11, 2023
KEY THE GAME: Sebastopol got back on the winners list last weekend, while Darley is suddenly under the pump after two successive losses. It's been a tough few weeks for the Devils but the draw opens up for them in the next few weeks with two byes in a row coming up after this round. Darley should be confident of getting the job done here, but Sebastopol at Marty Busch is never an easy task, particularly off the back of win. At 4-3, Darley really can't afford to go to 4-4 if they want a top-two finish.
PREDICTION: Darley
@ Maddingley Park
LADDER: Bacchus Marsh 6th (3-3), North Ballarat 4th (4-2)
LAST TIME THEY MET: North Ballarat 18.13 (121) d Bacchus Marsh 7.11 (53), Round 3, 2023
KEY THE GAME: This has potential to be a fascinating match-up given Bacchus Marsh is coming off a bye and North Ballarat is just doing what it needs to do in getting the wins most week. Bacchus Marsh has the toughest draw in the second half of the season and would love an opportunity to get one up on a fellow finals team. It's a weird draw for the Cobras with a bye, a game, then another bye, so the opportunity is there for the club to go full-on for the upset, but North must start as favourite.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
@ Alfredton Reserve
LADDER: Ballarat 8th (3-3), Melton South 11th (0-6)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Ballarat 24.14 (158) d Melton South 4.8 (32), Round 7, 2023
KEY THE GAME: Three wins, then three losses for Ballarat will see the Swans keen to start another winning streak this weekend against Melton South. We saw plenty of good signs in the final three quarters from Melton South last weekend, but this is a game that Ballarat can simply not afford to drop. Ballarat has shown some consistency in recent weeks, but they've been found a long way short against three of the top teams. This should provide the home side with an opportunity to get back into winning form.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
@ Macpherson Park
LADDER: Melton 2nd (5-1), Lake Wendouree (0-7) 10th
LAST TIME THEY MET: Melton 7.5 (47) d Lake Wendouree 5.14 (44), Round 18, 2023
KEY THE GAME: Melton returned to its best form last weekend with a thumping victory at Darley, despite Lake Wendouree's gradual improvement over the season, this will be a bridge too far for the Lakers. For four of the first six weeks of the season, we saw plenty to get excited about for Lake Wendouree, but last week's huge defeat against Sunbury was jarring. The Lakers look like they need a rest and will relish next weekend's bye. This game should be Melton's to win well as they keep pressure on the Sunbury for top spot.
PREDICTION: Melton
@ Eastern Oval
LADDER: East Point 3rd (5-1, Sunbury 1st (6-0)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Sunbury 15.19 (109) d East Point 4.5 (29), Round 11, 2023
KEY THE GAME: The unquestioned match-of-the-round has Sunbury making the trek to Eastern Oval. One team in unbeaten, the other is unbeaten since round one. It promises to be a huge contest between two of the sides that will likely meet come finals time. The new game-plan for Sunbury is working a treat, while East Point are going along strongly. There will be a watch-and-see on Jackson Merrett's fitness this weekend, perhaps that might just swing the contest in Sunbury's favour, but it should be a thriller.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
