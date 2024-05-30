BFNL ROUND 8 PREVIEW | Top spot on the line for Roos and Lions

KEY THE GAME: Sebastopol got back on the winners list last weekend, while Darley is suddenly under the pump after two successive losses. It's been a tough few weeks for the Devils but the draw opens up for them in the next few weeks with two byes in a row coming up after this round. Darley should be confident of getting the job done here, but Sebastopol at Marty Busch is never an easy task, particularly off the back of win. At 4-3, Darley really can't afford to go to 4-4 if they want a top-two finish.