SOCCER | City men ready for their home comforts at last

Ballarat City Men v Strathmore @ Morshead Park
The next two weekends at home loom as critical in the season of Ballarat City's men as they look to not only cement itself near the top of the State League 1 ladder, but also put itself in a position to have a crack at promotion later in the year.
This weekend's home clash with Strathmore is a must win for City against a side which has just two wins and two draws on the season to date. It's a game, at home, Ballarat City should be winning if they play their style.
Last weekend's epic comeback to win 3-2 away against Corio should give the club a huge shot in the arm after a difficult month predominantly played on the road.
The three points is a non-negotiable this weekend before a huge showdown the following week against second-placed Westgate, it is that game that could propel Ballarat City into the top three if result all go their way.
Saturday's match against Strathmore kicks off at 5.30pm
Ballarat City Women v Clifton Hill @ Clifton Hill
The road warriors that are the Ballarat City women are back on the highway again this weekend when they clash with Clifton Hill on Sunday afternoon.
City will be keen to put last weekend's 3-2 loss to Craigieburn City behind it and get back into winning form, but they will be up against a tough opponent, with Clifton Hill sitting one spot above City on the table.
Last weekend, Clifton Hill was held to a 1-1 draw with King's Domain, one of the lower teams on the ladder, so the opportunity exists to get another win on the board if they can get some things to go their way.
City finally start to get a run of home games after this week, with three of their next four at home, starting with a clash with fellow promoted club Fawkner next weekend.
Sunday's match is at Clifton Hill from 3pm.
Sebastopol Vikings v Williamstown @ St George's Reserve
The points keep ticking over for the Sebastopol Vikings in season 2024, but they still find themselves battling near the middle of the State League 3 ladder.
In what is proving to be a remarkably even season, the Vikings have 11 points so far, which sees them near the centre of the league, but only six points behind the top three teams.
Last week the Vikings showed their attacking games was back with three goals, but defensive lapses saw them give up three as well in a draw with Sunbury United.
This week's match is against one of those sides, a team the Vikings have had a long-standing rivalry with in Williamstown.
Williamstown is the only team in the competition which has yet to be defeated with four wins and five draws from the nice games to date.
But the evenness of the competition is shown in the fact they managed just a 1-0 win over Brunswick Zebras, a team that sits near the bottom of the table.
Saturday's match is from 3pm,
Ballarat SC v Ocean Grove @ Trekardo Park
The opportunity is there this weekend for Ballarat SC to move out of the bottom two of the State League 5 ladder when they meet Ocean Grove at Trekardo Park on Saturday.
Ballarat has seven points on the season, but would have been disappointed to only pick up one point last round against bottom team Tarneit.
It needs to make every post a winner this week against an Ocean Grove side which also sits on just seven points for the season, but has a much stronger goal difference of -2, as opposed to Ballarat's -12.
The scoreboard has been ticking over most weeks for Ballarat, but it's a matter of tightening the defence in order to get the points.
Saturday's game is from 3pm.
Two Friday night games highlighted round seven of the Ballarat District Soccer Association season with Creswick looking to bounce back from last week's big defeat when they clashed with Forest Rangers, while Ballarat North United was at home to Victoria Park.
Sunday's Division 1 matches include Maryborough at home to Vikings while Daylesford and Hepburn United are at home to Ballarat.
The women'd Division 1 sees Ballarat White at home to Vikings, Ballarat traveling to Creswick and Ballarat North United meeting Victoria Park. Forest Rangers has this weekend's bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.