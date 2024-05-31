MINERS PREVIEW | Another tough weekend looms for Miners women

The Ballarat Miners women have shown plenty of grit in recent weeks, but it's going to be a massive challenge for the Chloe Bibby-less team to challenge the tough Bendigo Braves on Saturday night.
It's the second time these two sides have met this season, and unfortunately for the Miners, it's the second time they have met when they have been severely depleted.
Bibby is currently in China with the Australian Opals squad and played six minutes in the team's 72-70 win earlier this week. The Opals were due to play another match in Shenyang City on Friday night.
It means an understrength Miners will have to make the trek to Bendigo to face the Braves. And while the opposition isn't quite the power they were last season, having dropped to 9-5, after an unbeaten season last year, they still are a strong side.
It was clear last weekend without Bibby, Abbey Wehrung and then losing Mehryn Kraker to injury on Saturday night, that the Miners were struggling to compete, with big defeats to both Knox and Diamond Valley.
In the Opals squad, there is a huge Ballarat and Miners connection to the team heading to the Olympics in July.
Along with Bibby, young gun Georgia Amoore made her national debut with just under 16 minutes on court, while former Miners Zitina Aokuso and Cayla George (nee Fraser) lined-up in in the team that won a thriller.
At this stage, 26 players have been selected for the Opals squad, which will be culled to 12 for the Olympic Games.
Meanwhile, while the women are facing a big test to win this weekend, for the men it's another huge opportunity to cement themselves at the top of the ladder.
Two thrilling wins, including a huge comeback against Diamond Valley last Sunday have propelled the Miners back to the top of the ladder.
The Miners sit 9-3 while this week's opponent, the Braves are at 6-8. A road victory against their arch rivals will be huge for the team this weekend as they look to maintain their stranglehold on the team.
Saturday's matches in Bendigo begin at the earlier-than usual times of 5pm and 7pm
