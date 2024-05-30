The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Rebels and Stingrays chase Federation Uni Cup

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 31 2024 - 10:52am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonty Faull is back in action for the GWV Rebels this weekend.
Jonty Faull is back in action for the GWV Rebels this weekend.

THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels will clash with the Dandenong Stingrays for the annual Federation University Cup on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.