Rebels and Stingrays chase Federation Uni Cup

THE Greater Western Victoria Rebels will clash with the Dandenong Stingrays for the annual Federation University Cup on Saturday.
The Federation University Cup is thanks to a combined connection between the Rebels and the Stingrays and Federation University which has campuses in Ballarat and Berwick.
Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the connection between the university and the clubs gave the teams a high performance edge.
"It's been wonderful to have a relationship with Federation University," she said.
"Players have been accessing the state-of-the-art equipment in particular during our rehabilitation sessions. We have four Rebels girls in our team this weekend who are currently studying in their first year at the University.
"We want all of our players to have the ability to further educate themselves both as a footballer and as an individual, and certainly players across the Rebels and Stingrays have this opportunity with Federation University campuses being so close to home."
The Rebels boys will welcome back AFL Academy player Jonty Faull who will return to the team after a long-term injury.
"Jonty is super excited to be finally getting back to playing football, you can't wipe the smile of his face," Brown said.
"It was pouring rain at training last night, and Jonty was still running around with a big smile on his face, knowing that he will be playing his first game for 2024.
"Our medical, rehab and strength and conditioning team should be congratulated on the work they have done with Jonty over the past 6 months."
Tansy Seymour, Elsie Conroy, Kate Aikman, Chelsea Jew, Immy O'Brien, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Adelle Weidemann, Charley Gartlan, Olivia Wolter, Tyla Crabtree, Bindi Crabtree, Milly Thomas Claire Mahony, Annabelle Glossop, Maddison Cotten, Chloe Walker, Elsie Day, Maggie Johnstone, Greta Arnel, Ruby Thomas, Kate Knight, Elise Cook, Bella Davies, Claire Lightfoot (Emerg) Lucy Eales (Emerg) Tilly Stringer (Emerg)
B: Ben McGlade, Mitchell Lloyd, Nedd Bennett
HB: Riley Holloway, Harry Charleson, Ollie Hannaford
C: Hugh Morgan, Jett Grayland, Jack Ough
HF: Jonty Faull, Floyd Burmeister, Sam McDonald
F: Cooper Glenwright-McGuane, Nic Robinson, Charlie McKinnon
R: Chad Finck, Reggie Mast, Archie Caldow
Int: Sam Janetzki, Hugh Toner, Connor Weidemann, Archie Taylor, Fraser Molan, Sam Marris
Emg: Dean Harten, Harvey Lewis, Sam Kallio
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.