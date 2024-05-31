CHFL: Justin O'Brien's 200th milestone spur for Carngham-Linton

Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble believes a special achievement by veteran defender Justin O'Brien will act as a spur in potentially the Saints' tough assignment of the CHFL season.
O'Brien plays his 200th senior game for the Saints against the unbeaten Bungaree at Snake Valley on Saturday.
Scoble said it was going to be emotional day for the O'Brien family and the club community as a whole.
He said O'Brien had stuck with Carngham-Linton through some tough times and it was satisfying to see him reach the milestone.
O'Brien, who will line up alongside brothers Nick, Dean and Jarrod, becomes a club life member.
Carngham-Linton regains Josh Pound from a calf injury for a match in which it will need to muster all the strength it can be, as has also called up Patrick Martin for his first appearance of the season.
However, the Saints lose Charlie Lloyd (ankle) and Miles Picken (concussion).
Bungaree's depth continues to tested with Dallas Martin (knee), Clay Bilney (knee) and Jackson Murphy (foot) among its latest players battling injury.
If Carngham-Linton is to end Bungaree's run, Scoble says the Saints will need to play with dare.
He said the Demons were the benchmark and the only way to get the better of them was to take them on with a high risk approach, being prepared that if it did not work the outcome might not be the desired result.
Scoble said the Saints were also conscious of the need to defend strong up the ground to restrict Bungaree's ability to move quickly in transition.
